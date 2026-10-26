Inaugural Northern Metropolis Marathon to welcome 15,000 runners on Sun

The city’s first Northern Metropolis Marathon will welcome more than 15,000 runners this Sunday, with organizers hoping the event will provide a boost to local businesses.

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Organized by the Heung Yee Kuk, the competition features a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10-kilometer run, and a 1.5-kilometer race routed past major New Territories landmarks.

The full marathon will start at 6.30am from the Heung Yee Kuk New Territories Building in Shek Mun. Runners will then pass the Pak Shek Kok Promenade at Science Park and Lung Shan Tunnel before finishing at the Fanling Bypass, opened to a race for the first time.

Participants in the full marathon, half marathon, and 10-kilometer races can collect their runner packs between Wednesday and Saturday. All finishers will receive commemorative souvenirs, including restaurant discount vouchers.

Phased road closures will take effect across several key arteries, with the northbound tube of the Lung Shan Tunnel on the Heung Yuen Wai Highway toward the Liantang Port closed from 3am to 11am on race day.

The MTR will run earlier train services, with the first East Rail Line departure between Hung Hom and Sheung Shui scheduled for 4.20am.

Addressing the route's relatively limited reach within the Northern Metropolis itself, Heung Yee Kuk Chairman Kenneth Lau Ip-keung explained that the development zone is currently undergoing intensive infrastructure construction.

Due to the high concentration of active construction sites, Lau noted that organizers adjusted the course to ensure the inaugural event operates smoothly and safely.

Spectators are encouraged to line the route to cheer on participants, and organizers aim to connect the event directly to neighborhood dining spots.

Lau said he hopes the race will prompt residents to explore the area's local character, pointing to HK$50 cash vouchers provided to runners as an incentive to spend at neighborhood businesses.

Organizers have also scheduled a "Village Food Carnival" and cultural exhibitions at the North District Sports Ground following the race.

Race coordinator Ricky Chan stated that partnerships have been established with roughly 45 small and medium-sized enterprises, expressing hope that at least half of the 15,000 runners will redeem their coupons.

Chan projected the initiative will generate upwards of 5,000 transactions for local merchants on Sunday morning.

Regarding future plans for a cross-border route reaching the Shenzhen River Loop, Lau noted that organizers had evaluated proposals involving both the Loop and the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge.

While there are no policy obstacles at the national level, practical logistical considerations remain a challenge, he said, adding that he expects the Northern Metropolis Marathon to evolve and expand in subsequent editions.

Addressing safety concerns following recent dog-bite incidents in the New Territories, Chan said notices have been distributed to parking facilities and surrounding properties along the route urging owners to tighten animal control. Organizer patrol teams will also conduct on-site inspections of the entire course prior to race morning.