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NEWS

Night Recap - October 26, 2026

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5 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Hong Kong to boost Belt and Road green transition, John Lee says

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Hong Kong will help Belt and Road countries connect and advance green development through multilateral cooperation, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday.

John Lee honors Hong Kong athletes after record Asian Games performance

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu praised Hong Kong athletes on Monday for their record-breaking performance at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying their determination and perseverance had inspired the city.

Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize

A group of 14 food safety officers have initiated legal action against a colleague in the High Court to recover nearly HK$29 million, claiming he wrongfully kept their shared Mark Six jackpot winnings.

HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations

HK Express has launched a 13th-anniversary promotion offering fares from HK$13 per sector to 36 destinations across Asia, including cities in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and mainland China.

Govt proposes more homes, twin landmark towers in Hung Hom waterfront revamp

The Development Bureau submitted a revised proposal for the redevelopment of the Hung Hom Station surroundings and waterfront to the Legislative Council on Monday, proposing a 3 percent increase in total gross floor area to about 206,500 square meters.

Business Today

Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum to spotlight AI, digital assets, and OPCs on Nov 4–5

Artificial intelligence, digital assets, and one-person companies (OPCs) will be key focuses at the Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum, to be held on November 4–5 at Cyberport, where participants will explore emerging market opportunities and global expansion strategies.

Finance chiefs to rethink AI playbook, other key themes, at Nov investment summit in HK

Global leaders will see first-hand how Hong Kong is transforming its economy through innovation and technology at Hong Kong's 5th Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit next month, under the theme “Rethinking the Playbook,” said Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man.

One Marina to release prices for first 91 units soon

One Marina, co-developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, is reported to release prices for its first batch of no fewer than 91 units shortly, with sales potentially commencing as early as next week. 

SFC approves world's first secondary trading of tokenized public funds

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the world's first secondary trading of tokenized public funds on an SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP).

Musk says SpaceX raised US$40 billion in debt deal, predicts neocloud shakeout

Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX had closed US$40 billion in debt financing for graphics processing units, underscoring the soaring cost of building AI computing capacity. 

World/China

Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat in historic election win for student protest movement

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat to a student-led protest movement in a historic election on Sunday that ends his long grip on power and heralds a new political era in the Balkan country.

China population drops 3.39m, edging closer to sub-1.4b mark

China's population shrank by 3.39 million to 1.404 billion last year, edging closer to dropping below the 1.4 billion mark as household sizes continue to decline, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

Yasuo Fukuda, Japan's first second-generation prime minister, dies at 90, Nikkei reports

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, who used his brief period in office to seek closer ties with Asian neighbours, particularly China, has died at the age of 90, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

China's Communist Party elite hold key talks on governance

China's President Xi Jinping opened a key meeting of Communist Party elites in Beijing on Monday, state media said, which observers will be closely watching for clues as to the country's direction and future leadership.

Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pulled off a dramatic comeback on Sunday as he clinched a re-election victory, but his rival Flavio Bolsonaro refused to accept the loss and said he would seek to annul the vote.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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