logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Early buyers report screen and hinge defects on Apple's first foldable iPhone

NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has encountered early technical issues following its launch on Friday, with initial buyers across multiple markets reporting screen failures along the inner display crease.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Despite strong initial demand and sellouts, early adopters have documented problems including cracked inner flexible OLED panels, permanent black display lines, and abnormally bright vertical white streaks along the central hinge area.

Online discussions have raised concerns over possible structural design defects in the mechanical hinge mechanism, prompting consumer caution.

Local buyer receives on-the-spot replacement at retail store

In Hong Kong, an early purchaser took to social media platform Threads to recount his experience after receiving the device on launch day. 

The owner said the phone operated normally for about half a day before he encountered abnormal resistance while attempting to unfold the chassis. 

After verifying that no debris was lodged in the fold, he attempted to reopen the phone and heard a loud popping noise, which left the inner display damaged.

Store representatives at an official Apple retail location examined the unit and confirmed that there were no signs of accidental damage or external abuse. 

Observing a visible internal protrusion pushing against the inner screen, staff provided an immediate replacement with a brand-new handset. 

The customer noted that while the replacement phone had functioned without issue over subsequent days, the incident suggested inconsistent quality control in early production runs. 

He advised prospective shoppers to observe the situation before purchasing and recommended securing extended warranty coverage.

Social media users analyzing device teardowns noted that the failure likely stems from the mechanical tolerances of the hinge assembly, where internal resistance could exert uneven pressure directly onto the fragile flexible OLED panel. 

Others pointed out that the critical flex cable channel spanning both halves of the chassis could puncture the display layer from beneath if misaligned during factory assembly.

Industry expert cautions against uneven opening force

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said the screen failures highlight the intricate structural engineering challenges Apple faces in its inaugural foldable hardware. 

He explained that because the new design has not undergone prolonged real-world market testing, manufacturing tolerances and mechanical stress thresholds are calibrated with very little margin for error, meaning minor component variances could trigger failures at the crease where bending stress is highest.

Fong observed that many users operate foldable devices with a single hand from one corner or pull the halves apart too forcefully. 

Such asymmetrical force generates significant localized stress concentrations across the joint where the hinge interfaces with the display, potentially severing microscopic display wiring or initiating micro-cracks in the ultra-thin glass layer. 

He recommended that owners use both hands with even pressure when opening the handset, follow the natural movement of the hinge, and check the inner surface for grit or hard particles before closing the device.

Retail vendors advise waiting for subsequent production batches

In the secondary retail market, independent vendors have also sounded a cautious note. 

Steve, operator of mobile phone retailer Happy Telecom in Mong Kok's Sin Tat Plaza, indicated that supply of the handset remains constrained amid reports of low production yields for the flexible panels.

He suggested that consumers who are not in a rush to acquire the device consider waiting for the second production run, noting that subsequent manufacturing batches typically resolve early fabrication flaws and offer more consistent quality assurance.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee honors Hong Kong athletes after record Asian Games performance
NEWS
12 mins ago
Govt proposes more homes, twin landmark towers in Hung Hom waterfront revamp
NEWS
1 hour ago
The Standard distributes special edition on HK's green transition milestone
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK bars project 20pc revenue jump as Halloween celebrations draw crowds
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
2 hours ago
Eco Expo Asia opens Mon with green solutions to tap business opportunities
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
4 hours ago
source: online
No. 3 alarm fire breaks out at Shek Kwu Chau waste facility
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Priority hiring and skills training promised for 200 contract postal employees: Ingrid Yeung
NEWS
6 hours ago
CUHK and Pok Oi Hospital clinical study finds electroacupuncture eases tinnitus
NEWS
6 hours ago
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
NEWS
25-10-2026 19:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.