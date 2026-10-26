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NEWS

The Standard distributes special edition on HK's green transition milestone

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Belt and Road Green Innovation Conference is being held for the first time in Hong Kong, which aims to deepen green-tech exchanges and cooperation with Belt and Road countries and has drawn more than 400 government officials and professionals from 16 countries to the city.

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The theme of the Conference is "Partnering for Green Transformation in the Global South, Jointly Promoting Global Sustainable Development".

To commemorate this milestone, The Standard is distributing an eight-page special edition on Monday covering the Conference as well as the four-day Eco Expo Asia that is being held at AsiaWorld-Expo to spotlight Hong Kong’s ongoing green transition and innovation in sustainable development.

As for the Eco Expo Asia, the event opens its doors to the public for free on Thursday, offering talks, career-sharing sessions, and interactive workshops focused on green industry development and sustainable living, further engaging the community in the city’s green journey.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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