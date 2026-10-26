Two workers rescued mid-air on Jardine House exterior

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Night Recap - October 26, 2026
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Two workers were rescued Monday evening from the exterior of Jardine House in Central after their suspended working platform malfunctioned and plunged to the ground, leaving them stranded midair and dangling from safety harness ropes outside the landmark tower.
Following emergency reports received around 6pm, two officers from the Fire Services Department’s High Angle Rescue Team rappelled down from the rooftop to secure and reach the stranded workers.
As a precaution, rescue personnel deployed an inflatable air cushion at ground level, while police cordoned off adjacent pedestrian walkways to keep crowds and onlookers at a safe distance.
Many citizens and tourists witnessed the incident at the scene with tension. They were only relieved after the firefighters successfully rescued them, saying, "It's coming down now!"
The cause of the platform malfunction remains under investigation by authorities.