Hong Kong Palace Museum lands partnership with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum

The Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) has expanded its global network after forging a landmark partnership with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam through a memorandum of understanding signed on October 21.

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Signed by HKPM Director Louis Ng Chi-wa and Rijksmuseum Director Taco Dibbits, the agreement underscores the Hong Kong museum’s growing role as a cultural connector and dynamic platform for cross-civilization dialogue.

A major highlight of the collaboration is an inaugural blockbuster exhibition co-organized by the two institutions, scheduled for 2027.

The showcase will feature an unprecedented array of 17th-century Dutch masterpieces by the most influential artists of their era, including Johannes Vermeer, who has only about 35 surviving paintings.

One of his most precious works, The Love Letter, will be shown in Hong Kong and the region for the first time.

Alongside Vermeer's work, the exhibition will present the largest collection of pieces by Rembrandt van Rijn ever displayed in the Greater Bay Area, accompanied by historical artifacts reflecting the height of global maritime trade and cultural exchange.

Drawn from the Rijksmuseum’s world-renowned holdings, the exhibition will comprise approximately 100 paintings, ship models, ceramics, metalwork, textiles, prints, and drawings.

Enhanced by multimedia installations, the presentation aims to illustrate the vibrant artistic, commercial, and diplomatic ties between the Dutch Republic and China.

Beyond this exhibition, the two museums will deepen their long-term collaboration through joint research and educational initiatives.

Since opening in 2022, the HKPM has forged strategic partnerships with 20 premier cultural institutions worldwide, spanning mainland China, Asia, Europe, and beyond.