Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with culinary pavilion at Wine and Dine Festival

Henderson Land Development is marking its golden jubilee with a major showcase at this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, introducing a dedicated culinary pavilion titled "Henderson Land 50A • Taste The Finest." The four-day installation brings together 12 premier dining and mixology destinations from across the property group's portfolio under one roof.

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Central’s premier lifestyle landmark, H Code, brings its culinary pedigree to the celebration. Leading the showcase are The Diplomat, reigning as Asia’s No. 1 and World’s No. 4 burger bar this year, and chic artisanal izakaya Birdie, each presenting signature flavours curated for the festival.

The showcase continues a series of commemorative initiatives celebrating the developer’s half-century milestone, coming on the heels of the Asia debut of the Henderson Land x Cj Hendry Flower Market and a citywide anniversary lucky draw.

The event is designed to translate the group's architectural legacy and lifestyle brands into an immersive tasting experience for local food enthusiasts and visitors.

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Gathering of acclaimed dining concepts

Curated specifically for the festival, the pavilion presents an array of limited-edition dishes and bespoke beverage pairings developed by culinary partners across the developer's holdings and associated businesses.

Fine dining highlights include Peridot, situated in the group's flagship Central office tower The Henderson, which was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and selected among the Prix Versailles world's most beautiful restaurants.

Also featured are several renowned concepts under the Miramar Group, including Michelin-recommended Cantonese restaurant Cuisine Cuisine, contemporary Chinese fine-dining venue Chinesology, traditional Cantonese institution Tsui Hang Village, and bespoke culinary offerings from The Mira Hong Kong and Mira Moon Hotel.

The lineup is further rounded out by modern Western restaurant CulinArt 1862 from Towngas, Michelin-starred Cantonese establishment Sun Tung Lok, and regional specialists SAYA and Ho Ho Chak, which represent northern Thai and Teochew cuisines respectively.

Completing the assembly are popular dining and drinking spots from Central's H Code development, including cocktail venue The Diplomat and artisanal izakaya Birdie.

Signature mixology and celebratory pairings

Bespoke drinks form a focal point of the pavilion, with Peridot presenting a signature cocktail trilogy created specifically for the anniversary.

The lineup features a headline cocktail named Henderson Green, designed as an homage to the company’s sustainable architectural vision, alongside two companion offerings titled The 3 A.M. Whisky and Passion Paloma.

Over the course of the festival, the mixology program is served alongside signature dishes prepared by partner restaurants to provide coordinated pairings.

Green initiative transforms cooking oil into aviation fuel

Beyond culinary offerings, the pavilion features an environmental sustainability partnership between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and EcoCeres, a renewable fuels firm backed by Full Vision Capital, the family office of Henderson Land Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit.

Under the initiative, used cooking oil collected across the festival grounds will be recovered and processed into sustainable aviation fuel.

The arrangement aims to support circular economy practices by turning commercial kitchen waste from the festival into lower-carbon alternatives for the aviation sector.