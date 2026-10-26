logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with culinary pavilion at Wine and Dine Festival

NEWS
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Making its highly anticipated debut at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, Peridot, the crown jewel of Hong Kong’s architectural landmark The Henderson, brings its avant-garde glamour to the waterfront. Celebrated for its bold, transformative aesthetic, the destination was recently honoured by the Prix Versailles as one of the World’s 16 Most Beautiful Restaurants.
Making its highly anticipated debut at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, Peridot, the crown jewel of Hong Kong’s architectural landmark The Henderson, brings its avant-garde glamour to the waterfront. Celebrated for its bold, transformative aesthetic, the destination was recently honoured by the Prix Versailles as one of the World’s 16 Most Beautiful Restaurants.

Henderson Land Development is marking its golden jubilee with a major showcase at this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, introducing a dedicated culinary pavilion titled "Henderson Land 50A • Taste The Finest." The four-day installation brings together 12 premier dining and mixology destinations from across the property group's portfolio under one roof.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Central’s premier lifestyle landmark, H Code, brings its culinary pedigree to the celebration. Leading the showcase are The Diplomat, reigning as Asia’s No. 1 and World’s No. 4 burger bar this year, and chic artisanal izakaya Birdie, each presenting signature flavours curated for the festival.
Central’s premier lifestyle landmark, H Code, brings its culinary pedigree to the celebration. Leading the showcase are The Diplomat, reigning as Asia’s No. 1 and World’s No. 4 burger bar this year, and chic artisanal izakaya Birdie, each presenting signature flavours curated for the festival.

The showcase continues a series of commemorative initiatives celebrating the developer’s half-century milestone, coming on the heels of the Asia debut of the Henderson Land x Cj Hendry Flower Market and a citywide anniversary lucky draw. 

The event is designed to translate the group's architectural legacy and lifestyle brands into an immersive tasting experience for local food enthusiasts and visitors.

+8

Gathering of acclaimed dining concepts

Curated specifically for the festival, the pavilion presents an array of limited-edition dishes and bespoke beverage pairings developed by culinary partners across the developer's holdings and associated businesses.

Fine dining highlights include Peridot, situated in the group's flagship Central office tower The Henderson, which was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and selected among the Prix Versailles world's most beautiful restaurants. 

Also featured are several renowned concepts under the Miramar Group, including Michelin-recommended Cantonese restaurant Cuisine Cuisine, contemporary Chinese fine-dining venue Chinesology, traditional Cantonese institution Tsui Hang Village, and bespoke culinary offerings from The Mira Hong Kong and Mira Moon Hotel.

The lineup is further rounded out by modern Western restaurant CulinArt 1862 from Towngas, Michelin-starred Cantonese establishment Sun Tung Lok, and regional specialists SAYA and Ho Ho Chak, which represent northern Thai and Teochew cuisines respectively.

Completing the assembly are popular dining and drinking spots from Central's H Code development, including cocktail venue The Diplomat and artisanal izakaya Birdie.

Signature mixology and celebratory pairings

Bespoke drinks form a focal point of the pavilion, with Peridot presenting a signature cocktail trilogy created specifically for the anniversary.

The lineup features a headline cocktail named Henderson Green, designed as an homage to the company’s sustainable architectural vision, alongside two companion offerings titled The 3 A.M. Whisky and Passion Paloma. 

Over the course of the festival, the mixology program is served alongside signature dishes prepared by partner restaurants to provide coordinated pairings.

Green initiative transforms cooking oil into aviation fuel

Beyond culinary offerings, the pavilion features an environmental sustainability partnership between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and EcoCeres, a renewable fuels firm backed by Full Vision Capital, the family office of Henderson Land Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit.

Under the initiative, used cooking oil collected across the festival grounds will be recovered and processed into sustainable aviation fuel. 

The arrangement aims to support circular economy practices by turning commercial kitchen waste from the festival into lower-carbon alternatives for the aviation sector.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK bars project 20pc revenue jump as Halloween celebrations draw crowds
NEWS
48 mins ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
1 hour ago
Eco Expo Asia opens Mon with green solutions to tap business opportunities
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
3 hours ago
source: online
No. 3 alarm fire breaks out at Shek Kwu Chau waste facility
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Priority hiring and skills training promised for 200 contract postal employees: Ingrid Yeung
NEWS
4 hours ago
CUHK and Pok Oi Hospital clinical study finds electroacupuncture eases tinnitus
NEWS
4 hours ago
Traffic was severely congested on the San Tin Highway and lanes leading to the New Huanggang Port for the past two nights
Traffic congestion hits new Huanggang checkpoint for second night
NEWS
5 hours ago
HK to send around 40 officials for overseas training this year, Ingrid Yeung says
NEWS
6 hours ago
Dog attacks warehouse worker in Yuen Long
NEWS
7 hours ago
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
23 hours ago
More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department
NEWS
25-10-2026 17:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.