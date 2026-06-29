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FINANCE

HKTDC lifts HK 2026 export growth to above 20pc

FINANCE
19 mins ago
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Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

Hong Kong Trade Development Council has lifted its Hong Kong export growth forecast to above 20 percent this year after the city delivered a strong performance in the first five months.

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This came with the sustained global demand for electronics amid the artificial intelligence-driven technology upcycle, as well as the broad-based growth of many of the city's key export markets, it said.

Except for strong demand for electronics, the sizable export uptick benefited from rising prices, HKTDC noted.

However, productive capacity expansion is expected to drive down semiconductor prices going forward, thereby moderating the growth in total export value, it added.

HKTDC also unveiled its second-quarter Export Confidence Index, with both of the key metrics – the Current Performance Index (51.0) and the Expectation Index (52.4) – returning to above 50.

The figures showed that exporters' confidence has improved, despite the persistent US trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical risks, HKTDC said.

Looking forward, Hong Kong's trade performance will be impacted by the development of the Middle East conflict, energy prices fluctution, and escalating trade protectionism. especially the US trade policies, according to HKTDC.

Last month, the city saw exports rise 40.8 percent year-on-year, marking the second consecutive month to surpass 40 percent growth.

HKTDCexportAIelectronics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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