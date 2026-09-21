Customs seizes $160,000 worth of suspected infringing jewellery at HK jewellery fair

Hong Kong Customs seized about 27 items of suspected infringing jewellery with an estimated market value of about HK$160,000 at the JGW September jewellery fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday.

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Customs received information that infringing jewellery was being displayed for sale at some booths at the fair, which began on September 16 and runs for five days. Following investigation and with the assistance of the copyright owner, officers seized 24 items from a booth and a further three items during a search of an associated company in Hung Hom.

A man and a woman, aged between 47 and 65, were arrested on suspicion of contravening the Copyright Ordinance. One is the person in charge and the other is a staff member. Investigations are ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.

Customs reminded exhibitors to respect intellectual property rights and not to sell counterfeit or infringing goods. Selling goods with a forged trademark carries a maximum penalty of HK$500,000 and five years' imprisonment, while selling infringing copies carries a maximum fine of HK$50,000 per item and four years' imprisonment.