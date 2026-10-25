HK talent schemes draw 690,000 applications, 320,000 arrive: Eric Chan

Hong Kong has received approximately 690,000 applications across its various talent admission schemes as of September, with around 320,000 individuals already arriving in the city, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said.

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The figure was revealed when he spoke at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) High-Quality Talent Development Conference in Dongguan.

Chan noted that the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan also supports Hong Kong’s development into an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub and a premier cluster for high-caliber global talent.

The city will better leverage its roles as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" while cooperating with other GBA cities to promote the region's talent appeal, he added.

The efforts include facilitating the seamless flow of people, goods, capital, and information, as well as aligning institutional rules and mechanisms to foster convenient cross-boundary mobility for professionals within the GBA.

Furthermore, Chan noted that Hong Kong Talent Engage will step up outreach in key global regions to proactively engage international professionals, invite them to explore opportunities in the GBA, and provide support to help newcomers settle in the city.