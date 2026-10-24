HKJC awards over $5.5m to celebrate Hong Kong athletes at the Asian Para Games

Following the successful conclusion of the fifth Asian Para Games today, The Hong Kong Jockey Club has announced a massive financial boost for the city's sporting heroes.

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Through the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, the Club is awarding a total of over HK$5.56 million directly to the medallists.

This initiative underscores the Club's ongoing commitment to recognizing athletic excellence and supporting the local sports community.

The impressive cash rewards come on the heels of an extraordinary performance by the Hong Kong, China delegation, which featured 80 athletes competing across 10 different sports during the week-long event.

The club warmly congratulated the delegation for their dedication, perseverance, and determination to push beyond their limits. Together, the team captured a remarkable total of 41 medals, consisting of 3 gold, 14 silver, and 24 bronze.

As a long-term champion of sports in the region, the club continues to play a pivotal role in honoring local talent.

This August, the Club announced a new cycle of the incentive scheme, which is implemented in partnership with the Hong Kong Sports Institute.

With the Asian Para Games serving as the second major event covered under this new cycle, the Club remains proud to support the holistic development of athletes and contribute to the betterment of society.