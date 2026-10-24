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NEWS

HK wraps up Asian Para Games with 41 medals as closing ceremony marks handover to Doha

NEWS
36 mins ago
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(Photo from China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee)
(Photo from China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee)

The 5th Asian Para Games officially came to an end on Saturday evening with a vibrant closing ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, drawing the curtain on an impressive campaign that saw the Hong Kong delegation capture a total of 41 medals.

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During the parade of national and regional flags, para fencing athlete Tong Nga-ting carried the regional flag to lead the Hong Kong, China delegation into the venue, representing the city's competitors on the international stage following days of intense competition.

Official flag transferred to Doha as next host city

The ceremony also featured the traditional handover of hosting responsibilities, as the Aichi-Nagoya organizing committee formally passed the Asian Paralympic Committee flag to representatives from Doha, Qatar, which will stage the 6th edition of the regional sporting event.

Throughout the multi-sport tournament, Hong Kong athletes delivered commendable performances across multiple sports, finishing their campaign with 3 gold, 14 silver, and 24 bronze medals. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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