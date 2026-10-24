Halloween markets in Tsim Sha Tsui draw lively crowds and boost local spirits

As the city counts down to Halloween, the festive atmosphere in multiple districts is heating up significantly.

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A weekend celebration held at the Mody Road Garden, running across three Saturdays, has successfully drawn massive crowds with its movie-themed itinerary featuring family carnivals and costume DJ parties.

Organizers reported that the opening week alone attracted over ten thousand visitors, and the ongoing weekend is expected to draw even larger numbers thanks to live children performances and interactive game booths.

Residents and visitors embrace the festive dress-up culture

Dozens of participants with years of costume experience noted that this year's seasonal ambiance feels much stronger compared to previous years.

Dressing up allows enthusiasts to step away from their busy work routines, bring fictional characters to life, and share a strong sense of achievement with friends. The event has also been a major hit among families, with children dressing up as witches, enjoying professional face painting, and trading candies.

First-time visitors from mainland China expressed admiration for the city's enthusiastic community spirit and the well-organized public events that extend across multiple weekends.

Local vendors welcome foot traffic and adapt to family crowds

Amid a generally quiet retail market, local business owners have found that participating in outdoor weekend bazaars provides a much-needed boost to brand exposure and sales.

For instance, a local honey wine producer tailored her offerings by introducing non-alcoholic beverages to cater specifically to families and children, resulting in very positive customer responses.

Merchants hope that similar outdoor community events will continue to be organized in the future to further stimulate consumer spending and revitalize local commerce.