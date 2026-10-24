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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Elite athlete ranks surge 60pc as Hong Kong sports enter new phase following Asian Games success

NEWS
6 mins ago
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The number of elite athletes in Hong Kong has expanded significantly over the past 5 years, providing vital depth for the city's sports delegations as they compete on the international stage.

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Speaking on a televised interview following Hong Kong's historic performance at the Nagoya Asian Games, Hong Kong Sports Institute Vice Chairman Vincent Cheng Wing-shun revealed that the institute now supports nearly 800 full-time elite athletes, representing an increase of almost 40 percent compared to the period surrounding the Tokyo Olympics.

Across all training categories, the overall roster of elite competitors has surged by nearly 60 percent over the same 5-year span. 

Cheng emphasized that broadening the underlying base of elite talent has allowed Hong Kong to field competitive squads across a substantially wider variety of sports rather than relying on a narrow selection of traditional strongholds.

Fencing succession and sanda breakthroughs demonstrate promising pipeline depth

Evaluating the current trajectory of local athlete cultivation, Cheng noted that the city's sports development has transitioned into a new stage characterized by structural sustainability and cross-disciplinary success. 

Although the renowned fencing squad did not secure the highest number of medals at the recent Asian Games, the technical progression and maturity shown by the 2nd and 3rd tier fencers proved highly encouraging for future international campaigns.

At the same time, local athletes made historic breakthroughs in events where Hong Kong previously had limited presence, including podium finishes in combat sports such as sanda.

Looking ahead to the Olympic Games in 2 years and the subsequent Asian Games in 4 years, Cheng underscored the necessity of forward-looking planning, explaining that the Sports Institute will actively pair seasoned veterans with emerging prospects to pass down tactical knowledge and furnish younger competitors with invaluable tournament experience.

Satellite training centers proposed to scout and nurture youth aged 8 to 14

To ensure continuous generational succession, Cheng highlighted the need to address existing gaps in grassroots talent discovery, noting that certain sports disciplines still face logistical constraints in identifying promising youngsters.

To overcome these challenges, he recommended exploring the establishment of specialized satellite professional training centers across the community. 

Under this initiative, children aged 8 to 14 with athletic potential could access structured, scientifically backed training programs closer to home, establishing a solid physical foundation before transitioning into elite full-time development.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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