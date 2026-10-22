Coca-Cola Hong Kong launches Coca-Cola Recycling Academy

Coca-Cola Hong Kong, represented by The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partner, Swire Coca-Cola HK, launched the Coca-Cola Recycling Academy on Wednesday, a new initiative to promote recycling in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

To facilitate the public with clearer, more accessible recycling information, the Academy will offer secondary schools a free, interactive educational resource package.

The initiative will include a gamified learning platform, teaching materials, guided tours and community activities to help students and members of the public understand what happens after a bottle is collected, why proper recycling matters and how individual actions can help reduce packaging waste.

As part of the school pilot program, participating secondary schools will receive a free, 10-hour interactive educational package. Teachers and students will also have opportunities to visit New Life Plastics and take guided tours of the Hong Kong Coca-Cola Museum, extending the learning experience beyond the classroom.

The company also released findings from its latest consumer recycling awareness survey. Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they try to recycle beverage bottles and cans whenever possible.

However, 21.7 percent said they were concerned that recyclables might not be processed properly and could ultimately end up in landfills. Another 21.5 percent were unaware that Hong Kong has facilities capable of processing collected plastic bottles into recycled plastic, according to the survey.

More than 80 percent of respondents said they would be more willing to recycle plastic beverage bottles after learning that locally collected bottles can be processed into recycled plastic and, after further processing, used to make new bottles, the company said.

“Last year, Coca-Cola Hong Kong became the first company in Hong Kong to use its own facilities to recycle plastic bottles into new ones,” Iris Lee, general manager for Hong Kong and Macau at The Coca-Cola Company, said.

“We continue to integrate sustainability into our packaging design and operations. Through our investment in New Life Plastics Limited, we also support the development of local infrastructure to process plastics for food-grade applications,” Lily Chu, acting general manager of Swire Coca-Cola HK, said.