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NEWS

White powder found at Yau Ma Tei Public Library

NEWS
1 hour ago
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White powder was found in a disabled toilet on the first floor of Yau Ma Tei Public Library on Shanghai Street at around 12.16pm on Tuesday (Oct 20).

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Police cordoned off the area for investigation and called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau (EOD) after library staff reported the discovery.

Officers later left the scene with a box of evidence.

The area has since been reopened, and the incident is under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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