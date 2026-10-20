Hotel reports near-saturated occupancy as APEC meeting kicks off 

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, has driven hotel occupancy rates in core districts to near-saturation, according to Alan Chan Chung-yee, chief operating officer of Miramar Group.

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Speaking on a radio program, Chan said the foot traffic brought by the meeting has pushed average room rates on Hong Kong Island past HK$2,000.

While Chan noted that the overall volume of business travelers visiting Hong Kong has been lower recently compared to the past, the APEC meeting has brought in the most premium tier of business travelers, who heavily patronize four-star and five-star hotels.

During the two-day session, the hotel group's properties on Hong Kong Island registered a peak occupancy rate of 98 percent, while its hotels in Tsim Sha Tsui reached 95 percent occupancy.

Chan added that hotels have significantly ramped up security measures for the event, while food and beverage teams have elevated their services with a focus on Chinese cuisine, particularly premium dining experiences.

Furthermore, concierge teams are actively promoting curated itineraries, such as recommending the West Kowloon Cultural District to guests staying in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The lawmaker emphasized that the high-level meeting brings immense potential benefits to Hong Kong, including attracting global media outlets whose delegations generate high demand for various types of hotels.

He noted that the meeting will be followed by a series of major conventions, exhibitions, and forums in the city, which are expected to draw a continuous influx of visitors.