Nine chefs shine as low-carbon cooking competition moves to public vote

Nine finalists have advanced to the public voting stage of the 2026 Green & Sustainable All-Electric Cooking Competition after chefs and amateur cooks put low-carbon cooking techniques to the test in the first round.

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The competition, organized by the Hong Kong China Women Chefs Association and the Hong Kong International Culinary Arts Association, was held at the International Culinary Institute. Contestants competed in young chef, amateur cook and professional chef categories, using all-electric cooking equipment and local ingredients to create dishes assessed on taste, presentation, nutrition, sustainability, creativity and cooking techniques.

The top three contestants from each category were selected for the next stage. Their dishes range from an eco-friendly poultry trio and duck Wellington to glazed pork, Sichuan-style prawn creations and smoked cod with vinegar caviar.

The competition also encouraged contestants to reduce food waste, make fuller use of ingredients and incorporate energy-saving and carbon-reduction concepts into their cooking. Edible flowers under the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department’s Hong Kong Harvest brand were among the designated ingredients.

Members of the Hong Kong China Women Chefs Association also entered the competition for the first time and won four of six awards across the open and professional divisions, taking two awards in each category.

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Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li said the competition brought together innovation and technology, sustainable development and low-carbon cooking as Hong Kong works toward its carbon-neutrality target before 2050.

Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

Hong Kong China Women Chefs Association founding president Chef Kitty Siu said the overall standard had exceeded her expectations, particularly among younger and amateur contestants.

“The professional group’s dishes were beyond professional. They not only demonstrated strong culinary skills and creativity, but also incorporated environmental concepts into their choice of ingredients and cooking processes,” Siu said.

She said she hoped the competition would strengthen participants’ confidence in the catering industry and encourage both the trade and the public to understand the benefits of low-carbon cooking and incorporate greener eating habits into everyday life. Siu also encouraged contestants to take part in more culinary competitions to gain experience and build confidence.

The nine finalist dishes will next be served at The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong from November 2 to 21, allowing diners to taste the entries and vote for their favorite green and sustainable dish.

