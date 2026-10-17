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NEWS

Nine chefs shine as low-carbon cooking competition moves to public vote

NEWS
7 hours ago
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Representatives of the organisers, supporting organisations, sponsoring organisations, judging panel and invigilators joined all award recipients for a group photo, congratulating the top three contestants in each category on advancing to the next stage of public tasting and voting.
Representatives of the organisers, supporting organisations, sponsoring organisations, judging panel and invigilators joined all award recipients for a group photo, congratulating the top three contestants in each category on advancing to the next stage of public tasting and voting.

Nine finalists have advanced to the public voting stage of the 2026 Green & Sustainable All-Electric Cooking Competition after chefs and amateur cooks put low-carbon cooking techniques to the test in the first round.

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The competition, organized by the Hong Kong China Women Chefs Association and the Hong Kong International Culinary Arts Association, was held at the International Culinary Institute. Contestants competed in young chef, amateur cook and professional chef categories, using all-electric cooking equipment and local ingredients to create dishes assessed on taste, presentation, nutrition, sustainability, creativity and cooking techniques.

The top three contestants from each category were selected for the next stage. Their dishes range from an eco-friendly poultry trio and duck Wellington to glazed pork, Sichuan-style prawn creations and smoked cod with vinegar caviar.

The competition also encouraged contestants to reduce food waste, make fuller use of ingredients and incorporate energy-saving and carbon-reduction concepts into their cooking. Edible flowers under the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department’s Hong Kong Harvest brand were among the designated ingredients.

Members of the Hong Kong China Women Chefs Association also entered the competition for the first time and won four of six awards across the open and professional divisions, taking two awards in each category.

The Young Chefs Category was held in the morning session, where young contestants gave their all and pleasantly surprised the judging panel with their impressive creations.
This was followed by the Amateur Cook Category and Professional Chef Category. Contestants across all divisions showcased their finest skills on stage. The amateur cooks delivered impressive performances, while the professional chefs demonstrated extraordinary mastery and culinary artistry in their dishes.
This was followed by the Amateur Cook Category and Professional Chef Category. Contestants across all divisions showcased their finest skills on stage. The amateur cooks delivered impressive performances, while the professional chefs demonstrated extraordinary mastery and culinary artistry in their dishes.
The nine shortlisted dishes will be showcased at the dinner buffet at The Lounge, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, where diners can taste the creations and vote for their favourite dish. Contestants will compete for hotel stay and dine grand prizes, valued at HK$36,000 in total.
The nine shortlisted dishes will be showcased at the dinner buffet at The Lounge, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, where diners can taste the creations and vote for their favourite dish. Contestants will compete for hotel stay and dine grand prizes, valued at HK$36,000 in total.
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The nine shortlisted dishes will be showcased at the dinner buffet at The Lounge, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, where diners can taste the creations and vote for their favourite dish. Contestants will compete for hotel stay and dine grand prizes, valued at HK$36,000 in total.

Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li said the competition brought together innovation and technology, sustainable development and low-carbon cooking as Hong Kong works toward its carbon-neutrality target before 2050.

Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.
Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

Hong Kong China Women Chefs Association founding president Chef Kitty Siu said the overall standard had exceeded her expectations, particularly among younger and amateur contestants.

“The professional group’s dishes were beyond professional. They not only demonstrated strong culinary skills and creativity, but also incorporated environmental concepts into their choice of ingredients and cooking processes,” Siu said.

She said she hoped the competition would strengthen participants’ confidence in the catering industry and encourage both the trade and the public to understand the benefits of low-carbon cooking and incorporate greener eating habits into everyday life. Siu also encouraged contestants to take part in more culinary competitions to gain experience and build confidence.

The nine finalist dishes will next be served at The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong from November 2 to 21, allowing diners to taste the entries and vote for their favorite green and sustainable dish.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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