New tourism initiatives to launch in fourth quarter, offering fresh cultural and industrial experiences

Hong Kong is set to roll out a series of new and revamped tourism projects starting in the fourth quarter of this year, aimed at providing visitors with unique in-depth experiences, from industrial brand tours to explorations of local religious and district culture.

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A government task force on developing tourism hotspots has announced that the new initiatives will be launched in phases, offering the public and tourists alike a deeper look into the city’s heritage and modern industries.

A glimpse into Hong Kong's iconic brands

The second phase of the Hong Kong Industrial Brand Tourism project will be launched, allowing visitors to go behind the scenes at some of the city's most recognizable companies. Through organized group tours, participants will be able to visit brand facilities and observe production processes firsthand.

Starting from the fourth quarter, the public can look forward to tours at the Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) depot, an MTR railway exhibition, and the production and research base of Beijing Tong Ren Tang in Hong Kong. This initiative aims to showcase a different side of the city's economic landscape.

In another major update, the Hong Kong Miniature City Exhibition at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will undergo a revamp, also beginning in the fourth quarter. The updated exhibition will feature new, exquisitely detailed miniature art pieces that capture Hong Kong’s landmark architecture, local customs, and unique way of life, offering a tiny yet vivid representation of the city.

Promoting cultural and district-level tours

Efforts are also underway to enhance cultural tourism, with a special focus on the city's rich religious heritage. The Chinese Temples Committee is currently implementing measures to digitize its temples and promote their cultural significance.

New features include the installation of QR code displays, which allow visitors to use a mobile application to interactively learn about temple artifacts. The government is also exploring the development of immersive tour routes to create a more profound temple-hopping experience for visitors.

Furthermore, a promotional campaign titled "Yuen Long Good Times" will be introduced between the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. This project will encourage visitors to explore the Yuen Long district by following different themes throughout the year.

Highlights will include Tin Hau Festival parades, heritage walks during autumn and winter, and visits to natural ecological sites. A dedicated tourism map and themed website will also be created to support the initiative.