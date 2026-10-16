(Video) Rat filmed on food counter at YOHO TOWN restaurant in Yuen Long

Footage circulated on social media late Wednesday showing a rat walking across the food pickup counter at a restaurant located in YOHO TOWN, Yuen Long, passing within close proximity to tableware, food containers, and beverages.

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Details of the incident

The video captured the rat roaming along the counter surface while a female staff member inside was occupied with preparing takeout orders, seemingly unaware of the pest's presence nearby.

After moving along the edge of the counter near dining utensils and drinks, the rodent jumped down to the floor and darted underneath customer dining tables.

According to the online post, the incident took place at a restaurant at 8 Yuen Long Street in YOHO TOWN.

The post did not specify the exact name of the establishment or the date the video was taken, nor did it confirm whether immediate sanitization or pest control measures were conducted following the sighting.

Public concern and government anti-rodent measures

The footage drew concern from social media users regarding food safety, with commentators raising issues about hygiene standards and pest prevention protocols given the proximity of the pest to clean utensils and serving areas.

The disclosure comes as the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) wrapped up the first phase of its operation targeting hygiene and rodent prevention across supermarkets, restaurants, and food handling facilities.

The FEHD announced on Wednesday that following the completion of its initial two-week targeted inspections, it has launched a second phase extending enforcement and monitoring to public markets across the city.