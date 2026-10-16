logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Phone vendors predict lucrative resale market for Apple's foldable iPhone Duo

NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Pre-orders for Apple's newly announced foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, open at 8pm on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Merchants at Sin Tat Plaza, a prominent mobile phone trading hub in Mong Kok, anticipate strong resale margins—particularly for lower-storage models—driven by tight initial supply and global demand.

Tight initial supply drives strong markup

Simon, head of Trinity Electronic, expects initial shipments of the iPhone Duo to be far lower than standard models, creating stronger price stability than seen with the recent iPhone 18 Pro Max launch. He projects minimum profits of HK$3,000 per device, predicting prices will remain firm for at least one to two months.

According to Simon, the key target markets for Hong Kong resellers are buyers from the Middle East and Southeast Asia rather than mainland China, where local official supply remains ample. 

Consequently, the lack of a physical SIM slot in the eSIM-only Duo is not expected to significantly dampen regional resale demand.

Yield constraints restrict global stock 

Steve, owner of Happy Telecom, similarly noted that global first-batch supply could be restricted to roughly one million units due to low display production yields, leading to localized scarcity.

He forecasts resale markups hovering around HK$3,000, cautioning that higher price tags could deter buyers, echoing the rapid price adjustments observed during the iPhone 18 Pro Max release.

Both merchants agreed that the 256GB and 512GB configurations offer the highest demand and profit margins due to lower retail entry points. 

In contrast, higher-tier 1TB and 2TB models—officially priced at HK$22,799 and HK$27,999 respectively—are expected to see lower demand as resale prices push past HK$30,000. Steve advised regular consumers to consider waiting for second-batch shipments to ensure better hardware quality control.

Tiger Pulse

Would you pay HK$3,000 above the retail price to get Apple's new foldable iPhone early?

Voting Closes in 7 days

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Tin Shui Wai woman handed three-month hospital order over seditious displays outside public housing flat
NEWS
27 mins ago
(File Photo)
Inaugural mainland yacht fleet docks in HK under new cross-border scheme 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Officers arrest suspected fraudster over fake hospital emergency loans in Yuen Long
NEWS
1 hour ago
Secretary for Security shares past Interpol experiences ahead of Hong Kong General Assembly
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Abby Choi's husband tells court of Macao casino debt settled via former father-in-law
NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
(Video) Rat filmed on food counter at YOHO TOWN restaurant in Yuen Long
NEWS
5 hours ago
Jockey Club initiative provides health support and workplace opportunities for persons with disabilities
Inaugural CUHK LEAP unites enterprise ecosystem and global alumni to accelerate research translation
Morning Recap - October 16, 2026
NEWS
12 hours ago
Govt to table regulations on private healthcare fee transparency, measures from August next year
NEWS
12 hours ago
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
NEWS
15-10-2026 17:54 HKT
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
NEWS
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.