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NEWS

Citi and Changing Young Lives Foundation Equip Youth for an AI-Powered Future Through Job Hunter Challenge

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Citi and the Changing Young Lives Foundation hosted the grand finale and award presentation ceremony of Job Hunter Challenge.
Citi and the Changing Young Lives Foundation hosted the grand finale and award presentation ceremony of Job Hunter Challenge.

Citi and the Changing Young Lives Foundation hosted the grand finale and award presentation ceremony of the Job Hunter Challenge 2026. Supported by the Citi Foundation’s Global Innovation Challenge, the youth employability program is designed to equip underprivileged young people with AI literacy and skills for the future of work.

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The year-long program, which ran from November 2025 to October 2026, attracted more than 400 secondary and tertiary student participants. Following a series of individual and group assessments, 30 participants advanced to the grand finale, where 10 winners were selected to receive internship opportunities offered by corporate partners.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony, Charles Lam, Hong Kong Head of Markets, Citi, noted that while AI enhances productivity, critical thinking and communication skills remain indispensable to personal growth and career development.

Throughout the program, Citi volunteers served as workshop mentors, mock interviewers and judges. Drawing on their professional experience, they provided career guidance and practical insights to help student participants build confidence, develop skills and learn how to leverage AI to navigate an evolving workplace.

Launched in 2023, the Citi Foundation’s Global Innovation Challenge provides philanthropic support to community organizations around the world that address social and economic challenges through innovative solutions. In 2025, the Changing Young Lives Foundation was selected as a grant recipient and received US$500,000 in funding to implement the two-year Job Hunter Challenge program in Hong Kong, aimed at enhancing young people's employability and career readiness.

Charles Lam, Hong Kong Head of Markets, Citi, presented awards to the winning students in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the competition and at the grand finale.
Charles Lam, Hong Kong Head of Markets, Citi, presented awards to the winning students in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the competition and at the grand finale.
Speaking at the Job Hunter Challenge award presentation ceremony, Charles Lam, Hong Kong Head of Markets, Citi, noted Citi's commitment to supporting youth employability by helping young people build career skills, strengthen AI literacy and prepare for future academic and professional success.
Speaking at the Job Hunter Challenge award presentation ceremony, Charles Lam, Hong Kong Head of Markets, Citi, noted Citi's commitment to supporting youth employability by helping young people build career skills, strengthen AI literacy and prepare for future academic and professional success.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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