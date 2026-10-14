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NEWS

Kwun Tong Line service resumes after second Lam Tin Station incident in 15 hours

NEWS
1 hour ago
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MTR provides free shuttle buses between Kwun Tong and Yau Tong stations during the service disruption.
MTR provides free shuttle buses between Kwun Tong and Yau Tong stations during the service disruption.

MTR services on the Kwun Tong Line are gradually returning to normal after emergency workers cleared a platform equipment smoking incident at Lam Tin station on Wednesday morning.

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The station was temporarily closed and Kwun Tong Line trains bypassed Lam Tin starting at 8.56am while railway staff and firefighters handled the issue, with free shuttle buses deployed between Kwun Tong and Yau Tong stations.

The disruption comes less than 15 hours after a separate trackside fire during Tuesday's evening peak period, caused by a short circuit in a switch track component near Lam Tin, which had also forced a temporary closure and service halt between Kwun Tong and Tiu Keng Leng.

 

 

Kwun Tong LineLam Tin station

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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