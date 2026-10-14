Three franchised bus operators seek fare hikes over 10 percent, sources say

Three franchised bus operators have submitted applications to raise fares by more than 10 percent amid mounting operational costs driven by high fuel prices, according to sources.

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The proposals are expected to be discussed at the Legislative Council's Panel on Transport as early as Friday, October 16.

The operators reportedly submitted their applications as early as April, when surging fuel prices triggered by Middle East tensions pushed up operating expenses.

Though the government initially delayed processing the requests, persistent global market volatility and elevated fuel costs have left authorities with little room to negotiate lower increases.

Under the Public Bus Services Ordinance, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and the Executive Council will evaluate the applications based on operational costs, revenue forecasts, public affordability, service quality, and the prescribed fare adjustment formula.

During the previous adjustment in November 2024, operators sought fare increases ranging from 6.5 to 9.5 percent, with final approved hikes eventually capped between 4.3 and 7.5 percent.