logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Kwun Tong Line services gradually resume after Lam Tin Station track fire

NEWS
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

MTR services on the Kwun Tong Line gradually resumed on Monday evening after a fire beside the tracks at Lam Tin Station was extinguished.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The disruption began at about 5.55pm, when the MTR said train services had been adjusted. Services between Kwun Tong and Tiu Keng Leng were temporarily suspended, while Lam Tin Station was closed.

+1

The rail operator said firefighters and MTR staff had put out the fire by about 6.30pm, after which safety checks were carried out.

Free shuttle buses were arranged between Kwun Tong, Lam Tin and Yau Tong for affected passengers.

The MTR urged commuters to allow extra travel time and consider using other rail lines or alternative transport.

Citybus and KMB also increased services on selected routes to help ease the disruption.

Police said they received a report of a fire beside the tracks at about 5.30pm and sent officers to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kwun Tong LineLam Tin Station

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
TVB, HKTVE and HOY licenses renewed for another 12 years
NEWS
22 mins ago
Ocean Park announces new marine mammal center and panda pavilion for 50th anniversary
NEWS
25 mins ago
(File photo)
Baptist Hospital rolls out robotic surgical system for urology and general surgery
NEWS
40 mins ago
HK reaffirms support for Beijing's Taiwan stance after Lai address
NEWS
44 mins ago
Expert warns iPhone Duo buyers over risks of pre-order bots
NEWS
50 mins ago
Southbound yacht scheme to launch Friday with real-time vessel monitoring
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Fraud accounts for half of Hong Kong crime for first time, police say
NEWS
2 hours ago
Abby Choi’s mother reported $1.6m extortion threat, investigator testifies
NEWS
2 hours ago
Kuromi pop-up and bakery experience coming to Airside
NEWS
2 hours ago
Domestic helper arrested over $100,000 gold theft in Ho Man Tin
NEWS
2 hours ago
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
18 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
17 hours ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
12-10-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.