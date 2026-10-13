Kwun Tong Line services gradually resume after Lam Tin Station track fire

MTR services on the Kwun Tong Line gradually resumed on Monday evening after a fire beside the tracks at Lam Tin Station was extinguished.

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The disruption began at about 5.55pm, when the MTR said train services had been adjusted. Services between Kwun Tong and Tiu Keng Leng were temporarily suspended, while Lam Tin Station was closed.

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The rail operator said firefighters and MTR staff had put out the fire by about 6.30pm, after which safety checks were carried out.

Free shuttle buses were arranged between Kwun Tong, Lam Tin and Yau Tong for affected passengers.

The MTR urged commuters to allow extra travel time and consider using other rail lines or alternative transport.

Citybus and KMB also increased services on selected routes to help ease the disruption.

Police said they received a report of a fire beside the tracks at about 5.30pm and sent officers to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.