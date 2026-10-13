HK welcomes global buyers as Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia kick off

The Autumn Electronics Fair and eAsia will run for four consecutive days

The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia officially opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting 3,200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions to showcase AI, robotics and frontier technologies.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, the twin shows will run for four days, highlighting the latest innovations in consumer electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, smart living, immersive entertainment, electronic components, and advanced manufacturing.

More than 120 robots are showcased at this year’s fair, primarily within RoboPark that features multiple demonstration and experience zones, demonstrating applications across four key areas: Commercial & Services, Industrial & Logistics, Entertainment & Social, and Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

RoboPark features multiple interactive experience and demonstration zones

RoboPark features multiple interactive experience and demonstration zones

The fairs also offer a comprehensive sourcing and networking platform for international industry players.

A major highlight this year is the debut of the Future Industries Zone. Led by major innovation and technology institutions, including Cyberport, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the zone focuses on five rapidly developing sectors — Future Computing, Future Manufacturing, Future Marine & Quantum Technologies, Future Microelectronics and Future Wellness — and showcases the emerging trends shaping the industries of tomorrow.

The event brings together exhibitors from Hong Kong, Mainland, Macau, and Taiwan, as well as countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including Korea and Singapore. Participants from Europe and other international markets, such as Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Cyprus, are also taking part, presenting a wide array of cutting-edge electronics products and advanced technologies.

Sophia Chong delivers remarks at the opening ceremony for the Future Industries Zone

Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming; Sophia Chong; chairman of the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association Paul So Wing-keung and other guests joined the opening event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the Future Industries Zone, HKTDC executive director Sophia Chong Suk-fan said the Zone reflects their commitment to evolving the fairs alongside the industry, while supporting the strategic direction set out in the Policy Address and the First Five-Year Plan to develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology center.

“The HKTDC is one of the core members of the government-led GoGlobal Task Force and we will make good use of one of the world’s leading marketplaces to feature the GoGlobal Connect Zone, which offers advisory services and practical support to help enterprises – particularly those from the Chinese Mainland – expand internationally through Hong Kong.”

On opening day, the HKTDC organized 130 buying missions involving buyers from 65 countries and regions, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a crucial hub connecting international markets with innovative supply chains.