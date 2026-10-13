HK reaffirms support for Beijing's Taiwan stance after Lai address

The HKSAR government fully supports Beijing's policies on Taiwan and will continue to align its work accordingly, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa said on Monday following Taiwan leader William Lai Ching-te's "Double Tenth" address.

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Her remarks came after Beijing criticized Lai's speech, accusing him of exaggerating the military threat from the mainland and stirring confrontation across the Taiwan Strait.

In a social media post, Tse said the SAR government would continue to follow President Xi Jinping’s remarks on implementing “one country, two systems,” maintaining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau, and advancing national reunification.

She also reiterated the government’s commitment to patriotic education under Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, including incorporating national security, national education and values education into teaching. The plan calls for cultivating young people who are patriotic, culturally confident and equipped with what the government describes as correct values and a global outlook.

“Our overall objective is to build mainstream values centering on loving the country and Hong Kong,” Tse wrote, adding that the government aimed to strengthen national pride and encourage the public to safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.