TVB, HKTVE and HOY licenses renewed for another 12 years

TVB, HK Television Entertainment (HKTVE) and i-Cable HOY will retain their domestic free-to-air television licenses for another 12 years after the government approved their renewal applications on Tuesday.

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The decision came after the Chief Executive in Council accepted recommendations from the Communications Authority, which took into account the broadcasters’ performance, public views and the latest industry developments.

The renewed licenses will take effect on April 1, 2027, for HKTVE; December 1, 2027, for TVB; and May 31, 2028, for i-Cable HOY.

The Chief Executive in Council also accepted the broadcasters’ six-year investment plans and approved regulatory relaxations, including greater flexibility for programming in non-designated languages and reduced requirements for certain designated program categories.

At the same time, the broadcasters will face enhanced requirements, including more locally produced content, English-language programs featuring Hong Kong stories, national education-related programming, stricter subtitling requirements and a cap on simulcast content.

The Communications Authority has also introduced measures to streamline administrative procedures and complaint handling in a bid to reduce compliance costs for licensees.

A Commerce and Economic Development Bureau spokesman said the license renewals and regulatory changes reflected the government’s efforts to create a more business-friendly environment for the broadcasting sector and strengthen the “Hong Kong brand” as part of the city’s positioning as Asia’s World City.

The bureau said the relaxation measures and enhanced requirements sought to strike a balance between changes in the broadcasting landscape and public expectations.

It is understood that HKTVE plans to invest HK$2.298 billion, TVB HK$6.23 billion and i-Cable HOY HK$950 million during the first six years of their renewed license periods.