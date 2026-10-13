logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

TVB, HKTVE and HOY licenses renewed for another 12 years

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

TVB, HK Television Entertainment (HKTVE) and i-Cable HOY will retain their domestic free-to-air television licenses for another 12 years after the government approved their renewal applications on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The decision came after the Chief Executive in Council accepted recommendations from the Communications Authority, which took into account the broadcasters’ performance, public views and the latest industry developments.

The renewed licenses will take effect on April 1, 2027, for HKTVE; December 1, 2027, for TVB; and May 31, 2028, for i-Cable HOY.

The Chief Executive in Council also accepted the broadcasters’ six-year investment plans and approved regulatory relaxations, including greater flexibility for programming in non-designated languages and reduced requirements for certain designated program categories.

At the same time, the broadcasters will face enhanced requirements, including more locally produced content, English-language programs featuring Hong Kong stories, national education-related programming, stricter subtitling requirements and a cap on simulcast content.

The Communications Authority has also introduced measures to streamline administrative procedures and complaint handling in a bid to reduce compliance costs for licensees.

A Commerce and Economic Development Bureau spokesman said the license renewals and regulatory changes reflected the government’s efforts to create a more business-friendly environment for the broadcasting sector and strengthen the “Hong Kong brand” as part of the city’s positioning as Asia’s World City.

The bureau said the relaxation measures and enhanced requirements sought to strike a balance between changes in the broadcasting landscape and public expectations.

It is understood that HKTVE plans to invest HK$2.298 billion, TVB HK$6.23 billion and i-Cable HOY HK$950 million during the first six years of their renewed license periods.

TVBHK Television Entertainment i-Cable HOYlicenses

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Signage, before the taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
US FCC reviewing Disney's ABC station licenses after Jimmy Kimmel joke
WORLD
29-04-2026 09:15 HKT
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Sisley Choi leaves TVB after 13 years, says she is ‘ready when called’
ENTERTAINMENT
13-03-2026 17:52 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
ENTERTAINMENT
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
Charmaine Sheh spotted makeup-free at Bangkok food court with mother
GOSSIP
12-02-2026 23:24 HKT
TVB.
TVB expects positive profit of over $50m in 2025
FINANCE
10-02-2026 17:38 HKT
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
ENTERTAINMENT
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Eric Tsang rates himself zero on tackling TVB 'clique culture' after stepping down
ENTERTAINMENT
12-01-2026 00:56 HKT
TVB awards: 'The Queen of News 2' sweeps 9 prizes, Bosco Wong and Charmaine Sheh win top acting honours
ENTERTAINMENT
05-01-2026 00:34 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
18 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
17 hours ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
12-10-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.