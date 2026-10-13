Ocean Park announces new marine mammal center and panda pavilion for 50th anniversary

Ocean Park has announced plans to open a marine mammal conservation center and a revamped giant panda pavilion next year as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

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The conservation center, converted from the former North Pole Encounter zone, is scheduled to open in January 2027. It will feature the complete skeleton of a Bryde’s whale that was found stranded in Sai Kung in 2023.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the park’s marine research through exhibits and interactive experiences covering issues including climate change and pollution.

A new giant panda pavilion is expected to open in the third quarter of 2027. The upgraded facility will feature redesigned habitats and an elevated observation deck, allowing veterinary and animal-care teams to monitor the pandas’ health and behavior while giving visitors a closer look at their daily care and training.

The park will also mark its golden jubilee with a two-phase collaboration starting in December, bringing together more than 50 local IP characters and government mascots. The program will include a crossover with Fung Wan, the classic martial arts comic created by Ma Wing-shing.

Water World will host weekend music performances and idol meet-and-greet events starting next month.

Ocean Park is also inviting the public to submit old photos and written memories of visits to the park by December 15. Selected entries may be used as inspiration for anniversary promotional videos or featured in an online exhibition.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ocean Park chairman Paulo Pong Kin-yee said the park continued to play a distinctive role in recreation, conservation and education.

He said its future development would align with the city’s first five-year plan and further strengthen its role in conservation and education.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said Ocean Park was more than a tourist attraction and had been a childhood companion for generations of Hongkongers. She also highlighted its work in animal care and conservation.

Law said the government would continue to support the park in building on its strengths, staging more panda- and wildlife-themed activities and planning a new adventure-themed zone at the park’s summit.