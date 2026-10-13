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NEWS

Night Recap - October 13, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Nearly 80,000 travellers use New Huanggang Port on opening day

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The newly reconstructed Huanggang Port handled 79,500 passenger trips and 8,000 vehicular trips on its official opening day, according to the Shenzhen Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection Station.

Southbound yacht scheme to launch Friday with real-time vessel monitoring

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Tuesday that the Marine Department was fully prepared for the southbound yacht scheme, which begins on Friday.

Abby Choi’s mother reported $1.6m extortion threat, investigator testifies

A police investigator told the High Court that the mother of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung had reported being threatened in an alleged HK$1.6 million extortion attempt by people claiming links to a triad, despite insisting she owed no gambling debt.

Hongkong Post contract staff offered priority transfer arrangements

Hongkong Post contract staff affected by changes to long-term employment arrangements will be given priority consideration and relaxed requirements when applying for other civil service posts, according to a union.

Brief voltage dip triggers 179 lift entrapments, 40 false fire alarms across Kowloon and NT

Hundreds of emergency incidents were reported on Monday afternoon after a brief voltage dip on the power line between Lai Chi Kok and Tsz Wan Shan. 

Business Today

HKIC launches first full-time internship program, applications close November 3

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) announced on Tuesday that applications for its inaugural full-time internship program are now open until November 3, targeting undergraduate and postgraduate students, with priority given to those studying at local tertiary institutions.

HK's SFC cracks down on suspected IPO-rigging syndicates with $4.6b frozen after ChaPanda trading halt

Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has cracked down on two suspected initial public offering-rigging syndicates, freezing over HK$4.6 billion in assets across 35 brokerages, after halting trading in bubble tea chain Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial (2555).

Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027

British fashion designer Kim Jones will open the first global flagship for his newly launched label at Central Yards in Hong Kong in 2027, developer Henderson Land said.

SFC orders ChaPanda operator to suspend trading

The Securities and Futures Commission ordered a trading halt in the shares of the fruit and milk tea chain Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial (2555) from 9 am on Tuesday, an exchange filing showed.

The Atlas I to offer 238 units for second-round sale

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, announced on Tuesday to offer 238 units for its second round sale including 220 units via price list on Saturday, and 18 three-bedroom units by tender on Sunday.

World/China

Prosecutors drop three impeachment charges against Philippine VP Duterte

The Philippine Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, approved the prosecution's withdrawal of most of the charges against Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, in a trial that could kill her hopes to run for president in 2028.

Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon, police say

Eight people were wounded in a stabbing at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Tuesday, with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Melbourne imam denies links to suspected flydubai hijacker

A Melbourne imam whose Islamic community centre has been linked by prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates to the co-pilot who allegedly attacked the captain of a flydubai jet has said he "never met" the man and insisted he has "consistently preached peace".

Musk spent $276 mn to boost Republicans in midterms: US media

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has contributed $276 million to organizations boosting the campaigns of right-wing American candidates ahead of upcoming midterm elections, US media reported Monday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
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(File photo)
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(File photo)
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HK welcomes global buyers as Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia kick off
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Filipina domestic helper arrested over theft of $400,000 in jewellery from Fortress Hill flat
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