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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Brief voltage dip triggers 179 lift entrapments, 40 false fire alarms across Kowloon and NT

NEWS
4 hours ago
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Hundreds of emergency incidents were reported on Monday afternoon after a brief voltage dip on the power line between Lai Chi Kok and Tsz Wan Shan. 

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The Fire Services Department said it received 179 reports of people trapped in elevators and 40 reports of fire alarms being activated after the voltage dip at around 1.10pm. 

Most of the reports came from Kowloon and the New Territories, including one in Jordan where two women spent about 20 minutes in a lift before firefighters freed them. 

The Fire Services Department said all rescue and follow-up operations have been completed and that a press conference would follow in the afternoon. 

In a statement, CLP Power said the incident involved a 400,000-volt power supply line connecting Lai Chi Kok to Tsz Wan Sha.

A company spokesperson said there was no interruption to power supply during the momentary dip at about 1pm. It added that some customers may have seen lights flicker or dim, while voltage-sensitive equipment may have paused after protective devices kicked in during the incident. 

The power company stressed that it is following up on the incident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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12-10-2026 17:30 HKT
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