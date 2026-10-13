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NEWS

Kuromi pop-up and bakery experience coming to Airside

NEWS
37 mins ago
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A six-meter Kuromi installation, pop-up store, interactive bakery experience and themed dining menu will open at Airside in Kai Tak from Wednesday.

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Airside has teamed up with Sanrio to launch “Starlit Sweet Party,” a dessert-themed Kuromi event running at The Atrium on the second floor from October 14 to November 8.

The centerpiece is a six-meter-tall installation featuring Kuromi sitting atop a giant pink macaron. The venue will also feature three photo spots themed around cookies, cream-whisking and toast.

A Sanrio Gift Gate pop-up store will introduce the Sanrio Characters Baking Series and Kuromi Dreamy Dessert Series in Hong Kong. Items include baker-themed Kuromi plush keychains, bread-shaped mascots featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi, as well as bag charms, card holders and other accessories.

The Sanrio Characters Bakery Experience will also make its Hong Kong debut. Visitors can select a bread mascot, which staff will scent with the aroma of freshly baked bread as part of the interactive experience.

The activity will run on selected dates from October 17 into November. Some sessions on October 17 and 18 will be reserved for registered Sanrio Smile HK app members, with places and merchandise quantities available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Airside will also collaborate with sixth-floor cafe Terrace in Seaside on a limited-time Kuromi-themed menu from October 14 to November 30.

The menu includes the Kuromi Starry Night Set, featuring purple gimbap and grape soda, as well as the Kuromi Magic Blink Set with a croffle and blueberry slush.

KuromiSanrioAIRSIDE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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