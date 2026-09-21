Aaron Kwok to stage New Year concerts at Kai Tak Stadium

Read More
Double Coast III fetches nearly HK$37.5m from six units sale
17-09-2026 16:29 HKT
KT Marina II rolls out 118 units with discounted price from HK$5.6m
06-09-2026 19:44 HKT
KT Marina II sells 86 units for over HK$610m on Saturday
06-09-2026 15:21 HKT
Miami Quay I sells unit for HK$14.67m via tender
03-09-2026 14:53 HKT
Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat
14-08-2026 18:33 HKT
The Pavilia Forest II launches 75 units from HK$6.34m after discount
05-08-2026 16:36 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
20-09-2026 17:27 HKT