Aaron Kwok to stage New Year concerts at Kai Tak Stadium

Canto-pop icon Aaron Kwok Fu-shing will stage two New Year concerts at Kai Tak Stadium on Dec 31 and Jan 1 as part of his ICONIC MOMENT concert series.

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The concerts will mark Kwok’s first performance at the venue, with the singer promising a large-scale production featuring an expanded dance troupe, elaborate lighting, hit songs and new stage costumes.

A new promotional poster shows Kwok in a red outfit designed by renowned artist and stylist William Chang Suk-ping, with photographer Wing Shya behind the shoot.

Kwok and his team hope to make use of the larger venue to create a more ambitious stage and enhance interaction with the audience.

The singer is known for his elaborate stage productions, including a 360-degree rotating stage that earned a Guinness World Record in 2007.

Priority ticket booking is expected to open in early October.