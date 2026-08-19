Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid

Police are searching for a 42-year-old domestic helper after more than HK$206,000 worth of valuables were reported stolen from a flat on Shouson Hill Road in Deep Water Bay on Monday.

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A 47-year-old male resident, surnamed Chan, reported to police at 4.30pm that a watch worth about HK$140,000, another watch worth about HK$60,000, a tablet computer worth about HK$3,000 and HK$3,000 in cash were missing from his unit at 7 Shouson Hill Road.

The case has been classified as theft and is being handled by the Western police district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.