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NEWS

Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police are searching for a 42-year-old domestic helper after more than HK$206,000 worth of valuables were reported stolen from a flat on Shouson Hill Road in Deep Water Bay on Monday.

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A 47-year-old male resident, surnamed Chan, reported to police at 4.30pm that a watch worth about HK$140,000, another watch worth about HK$60,000, a tablet computer worth about HK$3,000 and HK$3,000 in cash were missing from his unit at 7 Shouson Hill Road.

The case has been classified as theft and is being handled by the Western police district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

theft Deep Water Bay domestic helper

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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