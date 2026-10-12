logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Electric vehicle converter and robotics innovator take top honors at HKUST-Sino entrepreneurship contest

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

An electric vehicle conversion project and a plug-and-play robotics brain took the top awards at the HKUST-SINO One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition 2026 final and award ceremony held at the Shaw Auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Co-organized by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Sino Group, the event concluded with the announcement of the HKUST InnoBay 1M PLUS program, a joint initiative aimed at turning the annual contest into an ongoing incubation and commercialization platform.

Modular electric vehicle conversion wins local track

In the HKUST Track, Refined Motor Company received the Platinum Award as champion for its modular electric vehicle conversion solution, recognized as the city's only approved electric conversion system designed to lower carbon emissions and extend vehicle lifespans. The firm also secured the Sustainability Impact Award.

Advent Gene Therapeutics claimed the Gold Award as first runner-up and received the NextGen Biotech Award for its artificial intelligence-powered viral vector design platform aimed at improving gene therapy delivery. Syntrak took the Silver Award as second runner-up for its smart motion-capture ski apparel and live coaching system.

All three top teams from the local track will represent the Hong Kong region at the Grand Final on December 18, competing against regional champions from Beijing, Shanghai, Foshan, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Robotics brain and clean energy innovations lead international entries

In the International Student Track, MirrorSpace Technology won the Platinum Award for developing an embodied spacetime brain module for robotic platforms.

Renewable energy projects swept the remaining podium spots, with Electromaim securing the Gold Award for its in-pipe micro-hydroelectric generation system and Waveity taking the Silver Award for an offshore wave energy generation setup.

The competition also introduced specialized accolades reflecting current technological priorities, conferring the Transformative AI Award on Cresento and the Societal Influential Award on BeyondCare. In a live audience voting session, Syntrak, Advent Gene Therapeutics, and Singapore-based team BAEPR received the People’s Choice Awards.

New incubation program launched to accelerate commercialization

Organizers used the occasion to launch the HKUST InnoBay 1M PLUS program, which will connect high-potential enterprises from mainland regional contests with local industry networks, investors, and business resources.

Centering its inaugural cycle on smart city technologies, the platform will offer participants real-world testing environments, partnership matching, and proof-of-concept opportunities with backing from institutional and corporate partners including Samsung Electronics, Hong Kong Cyberport, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and the Smart City Consortium.

HKUST President Nancy Ip noted that the institution remains dedicated to translating academic discoveries into practical societal benefits, adding that the competition equips researchers and aspiring founders with the skills needed to tackle pressing community challenges while strengthening the broader regional startup ecosystem.

Sino Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer David Ng remarked that innovation delivers meaningful impact when applied to practical settings, expressing confidence that the new incubator initiative will bridge emerging teams with commercial partners and investors to propel Hong Kong’s technology sector forward.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Greater Bay Area Youth Orchestra wraps up three-city tour for expanded fourth season
NEWS
2 hours ago
Night Recap - October 12, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Man arrested after wrong-way driving causes two-taxi crash on Tsing Sha Highway
NEWS
3 hours ago
A supporter of India's opposition Congress party holds the country's national flag as he scuffles with security personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 12, 2026.
'Vote thief' chants ring out at India opposition march
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Abby Choi's mother tells court her mind ‘went blank’ after learning of daughter's death
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Man arrested for animal cruelty after dog falls to death in Ap Lei Chau
NEWS
4 hours ago
Mainland senior intercepted with 164 live turtles at Lok Ma Chau border
NEWS
4 hours ago
Timeline reveals critical sequence of events leading to arrest in fatal Kai Tak elder abuse case
NEWS
4 hours ago
'Bigger, with more lanes': Feng shui master Mak Ling-ling first to drive through revamped Huanggang Port
NEWS
5 hours ago
Headline Daily serves up city's flavor in new weekly section this Sat
NEWS
6 hours ago
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
18 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.