Electric vehicle converter and robotics innovator take top honors at HKUST-Sino entrepreneurship contest

An electric vehicle conversion project and a plug-and-play robotics brain took the top awards at the HKUST-SINO One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition 2026 final and award ceremony held at the Shaw Auditorium.

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Co-organized by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Sino Group, the event concluded with the announcement of the HKUST InnoBay 1M PLUS program, a joint initiative aimed at turning the annual contest into an ongoing incubation and commercialization platform.

Modular electric vehicle conversion wins local track

In the HKUST Track, Refined Motor Company received the Platinum Award as champion for its modular electric vehicle conversion solution, recognized as the city's only approved electric conversion system designed to lower carbon emissions and extend vehicle lifespans. The firm also secured the Sustainability Impact Award.

Advent Gene Therapeutics claimed the Gold Award as first runner-up and received the NextGen Biotech Award for its artificial intelligence-powered viral vector design platform aimed at improving gene therapy delivery. Syntrak took the Silver Award as second runner-up for its smart motion-capture ski apparel and live coaching system.

All three top teams from the local track will represent the Hong Kong region at the Grand Final on December 18, competing against regional champions from Beijing, Shanghai, Foshan, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Robotics brain and clean energy innovations lead international entries

In the International Student Track, MirrorSpace Technology won the Platinum Award for developing an embodied spacetime brain module for robotic platforms.

Renewable energy projects swept the remaining podium spots, with Electromaim securing the Gold Award for its in-pipe micro-hydroelectric generation system and Waveity taking the Silver Award for an offshore wave energy generation setup.

The competition also introduced specialized accolades reflecting current technological priorities, conferring the Transformative AI Award on Cresento and the Societal Influential Award on BeyondCare. In a live audience voting session, Syntrak, Advent Gene Therapeutics, and Singapore-based team BAEPR received the People’s Choice Awards.

New incubation program launched to accelerate commercialization

Organizers used the occasion to launch the HKUST InnoBay 1M PLUS program, which will connect high-potential enterprises from mainland regional contests with local industry networks, investors, and business resources.

Centering its inaugural cycle on smart city technologies, the platform will offer participants real-world testing environments, partnership matching, and proof-of-concept opportunities with backing from institutional and corporate partners including Samsung Electronics, Hong Kong Cyberport, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and the Smart City Consortium.

HKUST President Nancy Ip noted that the institution remains dedicated to translating academic discoveries into practical societal benefits, adding that the competition equips researchers and aspiring founders with the skills needed to tackle pressing community challenges while strengthening the broader regional startup ecosystem.

Sino Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer David Ng remarked that innovation delivers meaningful impact when applied to practical settings, expressing confidence that the new incubator initiative will bridge emerging teams with commercial partners and investors to propel Hong Kong’s technology sector forward.