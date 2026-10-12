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NEWS

Man arrested after wrong-way driving causes two-taxi crash on Tsing Sha Highway

NEWS
36 mins ago
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A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after traveling the wrong way along Tsing Sha Highway early Monday morning, triggering a collision between two taxis.

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Dashcam footage circulating online shows an urban taxi traveling in the correct lane braking abruptly to avoid the oncoming private car heading against the flow of traffic.

A second taxi following closely behind was unable to stop in time, rear-ending the first vehicle. The wrong-way car managed to swerve clear, and no injuries were reported in the crash.

Following an investigation, police arrested the driver, surnamed Lee, and formally charged him with dangerous driving.

Under the Road Traffic Ordinance, dangerous driving is a serious criminal offense punishable by a maximum fine of HK$25,000 and up to three years' imprisonment upon conviction.

Police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance against traffic violations, warning motorists not to defy the law.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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