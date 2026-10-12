Night Recap - October 12, 2026

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Mainland travellers praise fast clearance at new Huanggang Port

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The reconstructed Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, implementing the "co-location" arrangement and the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model.

Domestic helpers who quit to join elderly carer scheme risk blacklist, Chris Sun warns

Foreign domestic helpers who break their employment contracts without valid reasons to join a government pilot program for imported elderly caregivers face being barred from future employment in Hong Kong, Secretary for Labor and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han warned on Monday.

Indonesian domestic helper arrested after 93-year-old woman dies following alleged assault

A 52-year-old Indonesian domestic helper has been arrested on suspicion of murder after CCTV footage allegedly showed her assaulting a 93-year-old woman in her care at a Kai Tak housing estate for six minutes before the woman was found unconscious.

Abby Choi's mother tells court her mind ‘went blank’ after learning of daughter's death

The mother of late Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Monday that her mind "went blank" after learning of her daughter's death, emphasizing that her testimony was entirely voluntary and had not been coached by police.

Hong Kong eyes trial of 'AI City Brain' by next typhoon season, says Eric Chan

Hong Kong will begin testing its "AI City Brain" as early as next year's typhoon season, with full operation targeted for 2028, according to Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki.

Business Today

HSBC, Goldman to headline HKMA's Global Financial Leaders' Summit, Bloomberg reports

Global finance chiefs from HSBC (0005), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Citadel Securities are expected to join the fifth Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit next month, organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Hong Kong-based bank raises mortgage maximum rebates to 2 percent

A Hong Kong-based bank has raised its mortgage rebates from a maximum of 1.4 percent to 2 percent, the highest in Hong Kong, for loan amounts exceeding HK$2 million and non-mortgage insurance schemes with loan amounts exceeding HK$3 million.

HK's securities watchdog to strengthen tools to tackle IPO-related, other corporate misconduct

Hong Kong’s securities watchdog vowed to strengthen targeted tools in dealing with initial public offering cases and post-IPO matters to enhance both regulatory efficiency and investor protection, after concluding the consultation on listing rules.

HKIC expects to receive over $4 billion from investment immigration scheme in 2026

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation said it expects to receive at least HK$4 billion from the new investment immigration scheme in 2026, doubling last year’s figure.

Open-source AI models challenge western dominance, panel says

A panel of AI industry leaders at a DBS-hosted event argued that open-weight models, especially those from Asia, are rapidly closing the performance gap with proprietary Western systems.

World/China

China home car sales downturn continues, exports retain momentum

China's domestic car sales extended their decline for a 12th successive month, while exports remained a key growth driver as automakers looked overseas to cushion the impact of a sluggish home market.

Riyadh airport hit by fresh Houthi strike day after deadly attack

A fresh Houthi strike hit Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 11 others, a day after another deadly attack claimed by the Yemeni group forced authorities to suspend operations there.

China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties

China on Monday placed sanctions on Paraguay's communications minister as well as the foreign minister of Belize, over their countries' ties with Taiwan.

Trump announces Ukraine energy ceasefire with Russia, surprising Zelensky

US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday that he said was "effective immediately", but Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said he was still waiting to see details of the deal.