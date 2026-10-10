Police arrest 127 as undercover operation smashes Sham Shui Po loan-sharking syndicate

Hong Kong police have dismantled an organized crime syndicate in Sham Shui Po, arresting 127 people during a two-day sweep across West Kowloon following a six-month undercover operation.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The syndicate, run by a Vietnamese woman using a local clan association as a front, lured financially distressed compatriots through social media displays of wealth before ensnaring them in extortionate debt cycles, illegal credit pools, and forced drug trafficking.

Officers from the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau raided eight premises on October 8 and 9, taking into custody 10 suspected ringleaders and core operators alongside dozens of patrons and debtors.

Investigators seized more than HK$2 million in alleged criminal proceeds, including luxury goods, a vehicle valued at HK$400,000, specialized card-forging machinery, debt records, gambling paraphernalia, and illicit drugs.

Predatory lending and rigged credit pools trap borrowers

Police stated that the syndicate had operated for roughly a year, generating monthly revenues exceeding HK$1 million. Core members deliberately targeted Vietnamese nationals in Hong Kong whose language barriers and non-permanent or undocumented legal statuses deterred them from contacting law enforcement.

Loans were issued at daily interest rates that translated to effective annual compound rates of 3,700 percent, far exceeding the city's statutory ceiling of 48 percent.

When borrowers defaulted, organizers pushed them into 20-member rotating credit associations requiring installments of HK$5,000 every 10 days toward a HK$100,000 fund.

The ringleader controlled bidding, deducted steep hidden fees, and concealed payout distributions, compounding victims' financial distress. Defaulters faced physical assaults, unlawful detention, and threats against their families, with several individuals coerced into trafficking narcotics to clear debts.

Forged documents and illicit entertainment venues dismantled

Beyond usury, the syndicate provided comprehensive illicit services to entrench its territorial influence.

Operators converted the clan association's loft into makeshift lodging for undocumented immigrants and sold counterfeit Hong Kong identity cards and construction safety training certificates, known as Green Cards, for HK$2,000 to HK$2,500 each to facilitate unlawful employment.

The group also ran unlicensed bars and subterranean gambling dens offering baccarat, card games, and unauthorized lottery tickets modeled on the Mark Six. Raids on these establishments yielded HK$300,000 in suspected gambling cash and HK$50,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The 127 suspects, aged between 23 and 92, comprise 37 Vietnamese nationals, 79 Hong Kong identity card holders, 24 recognizance form holders, 20 Two-Way Permit visitors, and four undocumented migrants. Charges include conspiracy to lend money at excessive interest rates, criminal intimidation, assault, false imprisonment, operating illegal credit pools, managing gambling establishments, drug trafficking, and unlicensed liquor sales.