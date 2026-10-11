Hong Kong Cyclothon returns with new Central Kowloon Bypass section

More than 6,000 cyclists took part in the Hong Kong Cyclothon on Sunday, tackling a scenic yet demanding course that included a challenging new section through the Central Kowloon Bypass.

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The event featured four races, all starting and finishing at the West Kowloon Cultural District.

The 56-kilometer ride began at 5.15am, taking cyclists across the Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge, Nam Wan Tunnel, Stonecutters Bridge, Eagle’s Nest Tunnel, Sha Tin Heights Tunnel and, for the first time, the Central Kowloon Bypass.

The other events, including a 32-kilometer ride, a UCI Class 1.1 road race, and the CEO Charity and Celebrity Ride, followed.

A cyclist from Macau said local races typically attract only about 100 competitors, making Hong Kong’s large field and open-road course a rare and valuable opportunity.

He said the Central Kowloon Bypass was the toughest section because of its narrow road, gentle inclines and confined airflow, which made the climb more demanding.

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A Dutch participant said the course was enjoyable, with plenty of undulating slopes and bridges. He also said the winds were stronger than expected and that he enjoyed chatting with fellow riders along the way.

Despite the physical challenges, competitors praised the event’s atmosphere. Star cyclist and Olympic medallist Sarah Lee Wai-sze, who took part for the third year, brought friends from overseas.

She described cycling into the sunrise as a moving experience and praised the West Kowloon start and finish area for its relaxed, carnival-like atmosphere.

Former triathlete Daniel Lee Chi-wo said the long uphill stretch in a tunnel near the end of the Central Kowloon Bypass was challenging for some riders, who had to descend before climbing again.

He added that most of the 56-kilometer course ran along clean and tidy public roads. There was little gravel or debris, and it did not significantly affect riders’ performance.

Adam Kwok Kai-fai, executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, completed the 56-kilometer ride in about 90 minutes with support from his team. It was his eighth time taking part.

Kwok said the event had attracted more than 1,000 overseas visitors, including university teams from 16 international institutions, and could help support Hong Kong’s tourism development.

Harvey Rouse, head of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau, also completed the ride, finishing in about 1 hour and 40 minutes. He said he was pleased with his performance despite having to wake up at 2am.