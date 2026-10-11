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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Four injured as two cars collide on North Lantau Highway, one overturns

NEWS
4 hours ago
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Four people were injured when two private cars collided on North Lantau Highway near Siu Ho Wan on Sunday morning (Oct 11), leaving one car overturned.

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Police received a report at about 7.03am that the two cars had collided while travelling towards the airport.

Emergency personnel were initially told that someone was trapped inside a vehicle and rushed to the scene, but found no one trapped upon arrival.

Four people were injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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