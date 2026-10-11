Four injured as two cars collide on North Lantau Highway, one overturns

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Four people were injured when two private cars collided on North Lantau Highway near Siu Ho Wan on Sunday morning (Oct 11), leaving one car overturned.
Police received a report at about 7.03am that the two cars had collided while travelling towards the airport.
Emergency personnel were initially told that someone was trapped inside a vehicle and rushed to the scene, but found no one trapped upon arrival.
Four people were injured in the accident.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.