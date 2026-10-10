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NEWS

Firefighters and SPCA rescue three kittens trapped in vacant Yau Ma Tei shop yard

NEWS
22 mins ago
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Firefighters and officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) successfully rescued three young kittens trapped inside the courtyard of a vacant ground-floor shop in Yau Ma Tei at noon on Saturday.

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The incident occurred at 203 Shanghai Street in Yau Ma Tei shortly before 1pm, when a volunteer cat rescuer surnamed Chau noticed several young cats unable to climb out of the enclosed shop yard.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene breached the front door of the unoccupied premises to gain access to the back courtyard.

SPCA officers equipped with cat-catching nets joined the operation and safely secured three domestic shorthair kittens, estimated to be between two and three months old and from the same litter.

Following a preliminary assessment showing no visible injuries, the kittens were handed over to Chau to be cared for at her shelter.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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