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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Mixue to relocate its first Hong Kong store in Mong Kok as lease expires

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Mixue, the mainland Chinese budget beverage giant, is relocating its debut Hong Kong branch in Mong Kok. According to relocation notices posted at the Bank Centre Mall branch, the store ceased all dine-in and takeaway services on October 7 due to the expiration of its lease. 

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The company is actively preparing a new location in the surrounding area to resume operations. Store staff confirmed the upcoming relocation to Sing Tao Global, the sister publication of The Standard, stating that the decision not to renew the lease was purely due to its expiration.

Affordable pricing strategy wins over Hong Kong consumers

The Mong Kok branch holds historical significance for the brand as its first entry point into the Hong Kong market, having operated for nearly three years since its grand opening in early 2024. 

Despite its closure, employees noted that business had remained consistently strong, particularly during after-school and after-work rush hours when long queues were a common sight. 

Brand staples such as fresh ice cream, lemonade, and pearl milk tea emerged as the top three best-sellers, drawing a loyal following of local students and office workers. Staff members added that while consumption habits in Hong Kong differ from those in mainland China, the brand's low-price positioning has successfully won broad recognition among local consumers.

Operating a physical store in Hong Kong presents significant cost barriers, given that the city ranks among the world's most expensive retail markets. In premium commercial districts like Mong Kok, monthly rent for street-level shops can easily reach hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars, placing substantial financial pressure on food and beverage brands. 

Despite these high operational overheads, Mixue Bingcheng has maintained highly competitive pricing. An analysis of local beverage prices by Sing Tao Globe News revealed that the brand's core drinks are priced approximately 40 to 50 percent lower than similar products offered by local competitors, with its fresh lemonade and Americano coffee showing the most pronounced price advantages. 

The brand currently operates 10 active branches across Hong Kong, including prominent locations in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui.

Mainland beverage giant accelerates global expansion

The relocation in Hong Kong comes amid a broader acceleration of the brand's international footprint. Just last month, the beverage chain marked its entry into Mongolia and Uzbekistan. 

The brand debuted in Mongolia on September 13 with a 160-square-meter store on Peace Avenue, a major thoroughfare in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, raking in approximately 43,000 yuan in sales on its opening day. Shortly after, on September 19 and 20, the chain opened its first two stores in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. These stores, located in the popular NEXTMALL and the Seoul Mun commercial district, feature menus tailored to suit local taste preferences. 

With these recent openings, the beverage chain now boasts a presence in 18 countries, spanning Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Northeast Asia, and South America. Within this rapid global expansion, Hong Kong remains a strategic gateway connecting mainland China with the international market. 

Following the relocation and reopening of the Mong Kok branch, the brand plans to continue deepening its market presence in Hong Kong, focusing on its core promise of high-quality, budget-friendly beverages.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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