Weekly events, mainland partnerships to attract international tourists, says HKTB chief

Hong Kong is aiming to attract international superstars by partnering with cities across the mainland, said chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Peter Lam Kin-ngok, as he also proposed a slate of weekly events and "multi-destination" tourism with other Greater Bay Area cities to draw international visitors.

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Lam made the remarks in a newspaper interview, coinciding with the city's release of its Five-Year Plan and Policy Address that unveiled fresh tourism goals.

Regarding the routes linking classic Hong Kong film scenes outlined in the Policy Address, Lam said the board will launch a film-location guide as early as the end of this month.

To meet the city's target of 60 percent non-local performances at Kai Tak Sports Park by 2030, Lam recommended forming a dedicated team to work with international entertainment companies and attract high-profile acts from Europe, the United States, Japan, and Korea.

He further urged the government to provide administrative support, such as expedited work visas for performers and streamlined customs clearance for stage equipment, to reduce costs for event organizers.

Recent data shows non-local artists made up over 70 percent of performances at AsiaWorld-Expo in recent years, jumping to 85 percent in the first nine months of this year.

At Kai Tak Sports Park, which opened in March last year, non-local acts account for about half of all shows. In contrast, the Hong Kong Coliseum remains dominated by local artists, who make up roughly 75 percent or more of performances.

Lam also suggested that Hong Kong could attract artists who are already touring nearby, since many tours share the same stage setup, equipment, and dancers across multiple locations.

He called for joint negotiations with major mainland cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, suggesting that coordinated efforts would simplify promotion and logistics for event organizers looking to add Hong Kong to their tour schedules.

Lam observed that many Hongkongers have traveled abroad to see global stars in recent years, but said Hong Kong itself could draw international fans, thanks to its visa-free access and extensive network of international flights.

He recommended that event organizers collaborate with airlines, hotels, and travel agencies to offer one-stop packages, providing greater incentives for fans to visit.