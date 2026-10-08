logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Weekly events, mainland partnerships to attract international tourists, says HKTB chief

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is aiming to attract international superstars by partnering with cities across the mainland, said chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Peter Lam Kin-ngok, as he also proposed a slate of weekly events and "multi-destination" tourism with other Greater Bay Area cities to draw international visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lam made the remarks in a newspaper interview, coinciding with the city's release of its Five-Year Plan and Policy Address that unveiled fresh tourism goals.

Regarding the routes linking classic Hong Kong film scenes outlined in the Policy Address, Lam said the board will launch a film-location guide as early as the end of this month. 

To meet the city's target of 60 percent non-local performances at Kai Tak Sports Park by 2030, Lam recommended forming a dedicated team to work with international entertainment companies and attract high-profile acts from Europe, the United States, Japan, and Korea.

He further urged the government to provide administrative support, such as expedited work visas for performers and streamlined customs clearance for stage equipment, to reduce costs for event organizers.

Recent data shows non-local artists made up over 70 percent of performances at AsiaWorld-Expo in recent years, jumping to 85 percent in the first nine months of this year.

At Kai Tak Sports Park, which opened in March last year, non-local acts account for about half of all shows. In contrast, the Hong Kong Coliseum remains dominated by local artists, who make up roughly 75 percent or more of performances.

Lam also suggested that Hong Kong could attract artists who are already touring nearby, since many tours share the same stage setup, equipment, and dancers across multiple locations.

He called for joint negotiations with major mainland cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, suggesting that coordinated efforts would simplify promotion and logistics for event organizers looking to add Hong Kong to their tour schedules.

Lam observed that many Hongkongers have traveled abroad to see global stars in recent years, but said Hong Kong itself could draw international fans, thanks to its visa-free access and extensive network of international flights.

He recommended that event organizers collaborate with airlines, hotels, and travel agencies to offer one-stop packages, providing greater incentives for fans to visit.

Peter Lam Kin-ngokmulti-destination tourism

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK poised for increased tourism as Middle East tensions persist, says HKTB chief
NEWS
09-03-2026 16:01 HKT
From local eateries to hotels: Funding scheme to expand Halal menus for tourists
NEWS
12-10-2025 14:42 HKT
Bar Leone named World’s Best Bar for second consecutive time
NEWS
6 mins ago
Mainland woman arrested for ‘special agent’ $650,000 scam
NEWS
1 hour ago
New Huanggang Port to deploy taxi queue ticket system at transport buffer zone
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Over 1.4m mainland tourists flock to Hong Kong during National Day Golden Week
NEWS
1 hour ago
Established by AS Watson, Watsons Athletic Club’s flagship Annual Challenge brought together over 6,300 participants across four days of competition at Wan Chai Sports Ground, with athletes contesting 21 events in a powerful display of commitment and sporting spirit.
Grow As One: AS Watson celebrates 185 years with a sporting stride
The students’ 20 unique MOLLY creations came together on a three-metre-wide canvas, set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour.
Sino Group and POP MART bring students closer to MOLLY creator Kenny Wong
CUHK LEAP Debuts as Flagship Innovation Showcase Turning Research Breakthroughs into Real-World Impact
Children should not carry over 10 percent of body weight, child protection chief warns
NEWS
3 hours ago
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
22 hours ago
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
14 hours ago
Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.