Night Recap - October 7, 2026

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New Huanggang Port sets up peak-hour transit buffer zone to tackle peak-hour crowds

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The new Huanggang Port has set up a public transport buffer area where public transport operators will arrange backup vehicles during peak hours, according to the Transport Department.

Travelers pack West Kowloon station as National Day Golden Week ends

The departure hall at West Kowloon high-speed rail station was packed with cross-border travelers on Wednesday as many began their return journeys on the final day of the National Day Golden Week.

Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer

The parents of a girl in school uniform, who was seen in Tuen Mun carrying two heavy bags containing beer, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect by persons responsible for the care of a child or young person.

Winning bid for Victoria Park fast-food stall climbs over 20pc to $280,000 at Lunar New Year fair auction

A fast-food stall at Victoria Park's Lunar New Year Fair came under the hammer for HK$280,000 on Wednesday, jumping more than 20 percent from last year.

Defense challenges account of confrontation over Abby Choi’s Kadoorie Hill flat

The defense told the High Court on Wednesday that Kwong Kau had objected to the proposed sale of a Kadoorie Hill flat but did not hit his former daughter-in-law, Abby Choi Tin-fung.

Business Today

HK, London Bullion Market Association exploring cooperation on delivery standards: Hui

Hong Kong and the London Bullion Market Association are exploring ways to materialize cooperation on delivery standards, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said, as the city strives to become a global gold trading hub.

The Sterling II sells five units for over $71.18 mn within two days

The Sterling II, developed by China Resources Land (1109), sold five units within two days, generating a total of over HK$71.18 million.

HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports

HSBC (0005) is planning sweeping job cuts across its UK wealth management business, including a sharp reduction in financial advisers and specialist staff, as part of a broader push to integrate AI, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 23rd consecutive month

China's central bank stepped up its gold purchases in September, extending its buying streak to a 23rd consecutive month, official data showed on Wednesday.

IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth

The global economy is under threat from persistently high energy prices, record public debt and risks from the AI investment boom, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday, urging governments to take protective fiscal and monetary policy measures.

World/China

France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head

France's economic situation is serious but the country does not need help at this stage from the European Central Bank, Bank of France head Emmanuel Moulin said on Wednesday.

French-Japanese duo wins chemistry Nobel for solving molecular 'mystery'

France's Henri Kagan and Japan's Kenso Soai on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for solving the mystery of why only one form of certain molecules appears in nature, a discovery decisive for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals.

Thailand floods death toll rises to 60 since mid-September

Flooding in Thailand since mid-September has killed 60 people nationwide, the government said on Wednesday, with river water levels still rising in some regions.

North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia

North Korea criticised the United States over its arms sales and military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of fuelling tension in the Taiwan Strait, state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would speak very soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the reported plague death of a laboratory technician, as Washington and the United Nations called for transparency from Moscow.