Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer

The parents of a girl in school uniform, who was seen in Tuen Mun carrying two heavy bags containing beer, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect by persons responsible for the care of a child or young person.

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The 38-year-old father and 32-year-old mother were detained for investigation. The case has been referred to the Social Welfare Department.

A female teacher reported the matter to police after seeing an online video showing a girl, believed to be around 10 years old, walking slowly uphill through Fu Tai Estate while carrying the bags at about 7pm on Tuesday. Her parents were seen accompanying her.

Police subsequently located the girl, her parents, her nine-year-old sister and her two-year-old brother.

A source said officers found no apparent abnormalities involving the children at the scene.

The family is being followed up by social workers, including school social workers, the source added.

About three years ago, the pair got married, and later gave birth to their son. The mother has been reported to suffer from epilepsy. The eldest daughter was born with Kawasaki disease. The younger daughter and the son reportedly have dyslexia and developmental delay respectively.

The five-member family lives in a unit at Ning Tai House. They rely on HK$18,000 per month from the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme, together with HK$2,000 in child support received from the mother’s ex-husband, to make ends meet.

The Social Welfare Department’s social workers have contacted the family involved. Relevant professionals will hold a multi-disciplinary case conference later to assess the child’s and family’s needs, develop a follow-up plan, and provide appropriate assistance and support based on the child’s health or developmental status, as well as the family’s caregiving capacity.

In a statement on social media, the school said its social workers and teachers followed up on the case immediately and would continue to provide comprehensive support, including academic assistance, to the girl and her family.

The school also urged the public not to further circulate the video clips or related information in order to protect the girl’s privacy and emotional well-being.