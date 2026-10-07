Wine & Dine Festival returns with bigger venue and 340-plus booths

The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will make its highly anticipated return from October 29 to November 1 with an expanded venue, more than 340 booths and new guided tasting experiences.

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This year’s event will extend beyond the Central Harbourfront Event Space into Tamar Park, increasing the number of booths by more than 10 percent. Organizers expect the four-day festival to draw around 168,000 visitors.

The festival will feature national and regional pavilions offering wines and food from around 30 economies, with Australia, Canada and South Korea joining the pavilion lineup for the first time.

Expert-led tours and tasting sessions will also be introduced for the first time, giving visitors a more structured way to explore selected wines and food offerings.

Tickets will be available at the venue, while online bookings through Trip.com will open next Monday.

Following the festival, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will launch Hong Kong Gourmet Month, during which festival-goers can present their admission tickets at participating restaurants, retailers and business association outlets to receive designated offers.

The Tourism Board will also introduce a guide to nighttime dining hot spots across the city, aimed at encouraging visitors to explore more neighborhoods, stay longer and increase local spending.