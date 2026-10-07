San Tin section of Northern Metropolis Highway to open in 2034

The San Tin section of the Northern Metropolis Highway is expected to open to traffic in 2034, two years ahead of schedule, and will be built to smart motorway standards, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

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In a written reply to a lawmaker on Wednesday, Chan said the government was accelerating key road projects serving the Northern Metropolis under its “Eight Vertical and Eight Horizontal Corridors” transport infrastructure blueprint.

Based on current estimates for projects already under construction or at the planning and study stages, nearly 170 kilometers of public roads will be added in the Northern Metropolis.

For existing major roads, the government also plans to incorporate smart motorway features into sections of the San Tin Highway and Fanling Highway as part of ongoing widening works.

The upgrades will cover about 7.4 kilometers of road and are expected to be completed in 2031.

Chan said the Transport Department was also updating technical guidelines on smart motorways for the industry, with the work expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The guidelines will set out criteria for introducing smart motorway systems on major roads and specify equipment requirements for different applications.

These include artificial intelligence-powered automatic incident detection systems, lane control signals and variable message signs to support different smart motorway functions.