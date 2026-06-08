logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ride-hailing baseline survey set for third quarter, says transport chief

NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A baseline survey on ride-hailing vehicles will be launched in the third quarter to collect operational data after the new regulatory framework takes effect, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her comments came after the government formally gazetted subsidiary legislation on ride-hailing services last week, proposing 10,000 licenses in the first phase.

Speaking at a Legislative Council subcommittee meeting on Monday, Chan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring ride-hailing services can meet passenger demand after the regulations take effect in November.

As there is currently no legal basis to collect such data, Chan said the government will conduct the baseline survey from the third quarter for review after the subsidiary legislation is passed.

In response to concerns over whether ride-hailing service capacity may deviate from government estimates, Chan described the 10,000 licenses as a “prudent and cautious start,” adding that the number will be reviewed and adjusted once regulation begins.

On the permit allocation mechanism, Chan said the government is considering options including balloting, giving priority to drivers who have owned a vehicle for a certain period, or a combination of both to ensure fairness.

Asked about the six-hour work requirement, Chan acknowledged the flexible nature of ride-hailing services, saying the figure is only a projection and will be adjusted after relevant data is analyzed.

She added that authorities are also studying health requirements for ride-hailing drivers and vehicle age limits to ensure service quality. A related proposal will be submitted to the Legislative Council Panel on Transport in the first half of this year.

On vehicle insurance, Chan said authorities are considering either extending existing policies or requiring platforms to purchase insurance for all drivers. She stressed that multiple factors will be considered, with public safety as the top priority.

Addressing concerns over illegal “white plate” vehicles - slang for any unlicensed vehicles that offer taxi service - during the nine-month transition period from November to next August, Chan said enforcement against illegal ride-hailing services was beyond doubt, adding that police action was underway.

Under the new regulations, violators will face license suspensions ranging from 12 months to three years, while service platforms may also face legal consequences for breaches.

Mable Chanride-hailing vehicles

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Transport chief urges quieter aircraft amid late-night flight noise concerns
NEWS
03-06-2026 17:44 HKT
(File photo)
Government open to cross-border ferry terminal merger amid passenger decline
NEWS
27-05-2026 18:11 HKT
Hong Kong takes cautious approach with 10,000 ride-hailing license cap: Mable Chan
NEWS
27-05-2026 16:33 HKT
(File photo)
Lawmakers urge VR training to ease learner-driver pressure on roads
NEWS
20-05-2026 18:27 HKT
HK puts pedal to the metal on more quotas for Guangdong Vehicle Scheme: Mable Chan
NEWS
19-05-2026 18:20 HKT
Michael Tien urges higher ride-hailing quota with six-month review
NEWS
11-05-2026 17:37 HKT
(File photo)
HK plans to boost direct flight capacity to Europe, US amid Middle East tensions: Mable Chan
NEWS
14-03-2026 14:29 HKT
New section of Central Kowloon Bypass opens, slashing travel time to just 5 minutes
NEWS
21-12-2025 13:29 HKT
Mable Chan engages Turkish officials for support in cargo plane incident investigation
NEWS
22-10-2025 20:52 HKT
Hong Kong Airport aims to reopen north runway within the week: Mable Chan 
NEWS
20-10-2025 20:20 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.