Ride-hailing baseline survey set for third quarter, says transport chief

A baseline survey on ride-hailing vehicles will be launched in the third quarter to collect operational data after the new regulatory framework takes effect, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

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Her comments came after the government formally gazetted subsidiary legislation on ride-hailing services last week, proposing 10,000 licenses in the first phase.

Speaking at a Legislative Council subcommittee meeting on Monday, Chan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring ride-hailing services can meet passenger demand after the regulations take effect in November.

As there is currently no legal basis to collect such data, Chan said the government will conduct the baseline survey from the third quarter for review after the subsidiary legislation is passed.

In response to concerns over whether ride-hailing service capacity may deviate from government estimates, Chan described the 10,000 licenses as a “prudent and cautious start,” adding that the number will be reviewed and adjusted once regulation begins.

On the permit allocation mechanism, Chan said the government is considering options including balloting, giving priority to drivers who have owned a vehicle for a certain period, or a combination of both to ensure fairness.

Asked about the six-hour work requirement, Chan acknowledged the flexible nature of ride-hailing services, saying the figure is only a projection and will be adjusted after relevant data is analyzed.

She added that authorities are also studying health requirements for ride-hailing drivers and vehicle age limits to ensure service quality. A related proposal will be submitted to the Legislative Council Panel on Transport in the first half of this year.

On vehicle insurance, Chan said authorities are considering either extending existing policies or requiring platforms to purchase insurance for all drivers. She stressed that multiple factors will be considered, with public safety as the top priority.

Addressing concerns over illegal “white plate” vehicles - slang for any unlicensed vehicles that offer taxi service - during the nine-month transition period from November to next August, Chan said enforcement against illegal ride-hailing services was beyond doubt, adding that police action was underway.

Under the new regulations, violators will face license suspensions ranging from 12 months to three years, while service platforms may also face legal consequences for breaches.