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NEWS

Driving risk assessment models required for all new buses starting July

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Amid concerns over driver fatigue and distracted driving, all new franchised buses will be required to install driving risk assessment models from July, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said. 

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The announcement came at a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday.

The system, which uses sensors to detect driver fatigue and distraction, has been fitted on about 40 percent of franchised buses, Chan said. 

Under the franchise agreements, Chan revealed plans to mandate the system's installation for all new buses starting in July, adding that a full review will be conducted in the second half of the year with experts from the Road Safety Research Committee. 

She explained that drivers will be warned when the vehicle drifts from its lane or approaches too close to the car ahead — a technology that has already been deployed to all taxi fleets. 

Chan expressed hope that taxi fleets would serve as a model, encouraging other taxis to install the same system in the future. 

She reported that accidents involving collisions with stationary engineering or escort vehicles have remained low — ranging from three to six incidents annually, with casualties in the single digits each year. The number of fatal or serious injury accidents between 2021 and 2025 has shown an overall downward trend, she added.

Black boxes expand beyond buses and taxis

Chan reaffirmed the department’s commitment to maintain communication with the commercial vehicle industry to remind drivers to avoid fatigue and stay alert to road works, while also stepping up public education campaigns through the Road Safety Council.

To boost regulatory efficiency and road safety, she said buses, public light buses and taxis have also been progressively installing electronic data recording devices — commonly known as "black boxes." 

She added that a review of the system’s effectiveness will be conducted, and its application over other commercial vehicles will also be explored.

Mable Chanbusdriving risk assessment models

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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