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NEWS

Hong Kong takes cautious approach with 10,000 ride-hailing license cap: Mable Chan

NEWS
43 mins ago
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The government on Tuesday proposed issuing up to 10,000 ride-hailing licenses in the first phase of regulation, with platforms expected to be invited to apply as early as August.

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Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said the proposed quota was set after consulting the industry and considering Hong Kong’s overall transport ecosystem.

Licensed platforms could begin operating as early as the end of November.

Chan said the regulations would define different categories of operational data that platforms must provide, including the number of orders dispatched, the number of drivers online and the number of completed trips.

She said the government would closely monitor operational data from ride-hailing platforms and adjust the quota when necessary.

“Once we issue licenses for one or two or more platform operators in the future, we will impose requirements for operators to submit, share, and store relevant operational data, and to share it with the Transport Department,” Chan said.

Chan noted that Hong Kong has its own transport characteristics, with around 90 percent of residents relying on public transport.

She said the government also valued passengers’ travel experience and would take a prudent and careful approach to ensure the new regulatory regime is implemented safely, smoothly and progressively.

Chan added that she hoped taxi drivers would also make use of ride-hailing platforms to provide booking services.

Mable Chanride-hailing license

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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